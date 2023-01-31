Donald Trump sues Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster over publication of audio recordings of interviews – Deadline





Donald Trump has found a new avenue to sue the media: copyright.

He filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday, alleging that Bob Woodward and his publisher, Simon & Schuster, needed his permission before releasing the audiobook, The Trump Tapes, last year. The audiobook is a collection of 20 interviews Woodward conducted with Trump.

“Said audio was copyrighted material, subject to various limitations on use and distribution – with respect to copyright, license, contract, basic principles of the publishing industry and fundamental values ​​of ‘equity and consent’, according to the lawsuit. (Read here). Among other things, Woodward interviewed Trump for his book Rage, released in 2020. The book was a bombshell, as Trump admitted he wanted to downplay the Covid threat in the early weeks of the pandemic.

The lawsuit names Woodward, Simon & Schuster and parent company publisher Paramount Global as defendants.

Trump asserts that “the Defendants’ continued concerted efforts to profit from the Copyrighted Audio Recordings and the works they distributed derived from the Copyrighted Audio Recordings have caused President Trump substantial damages, necessitating the institution of this action.”

Trump is seeking at least $49.98 million in damages. He also wants a judge to declare that he owns the audio recordings of the interviews, a number of which were made in the Oval Office.

Woodward and Simon & Schuster released a joint statement calling the lawsuit “without merit” while vowing to “defend themselves aggressively”.

“All of these interviews were taped and recorded with the knowledge and consent of President Trump,” they said. “Furthermore, it is in the public interest to have this historical record in Trump’s own words. We are confident that the facts and the law are in our favor.

Trump is no stranger to suing media figures, often with lawsuits quickly dismissed. A libel suit against The New York Times, brought by the Trump campaign in 2020, was dismissed on the grounds that what was written was non-actionable opinion. Another lawsuit filed by the campaign against CNN was also dismissed. More recently, Trump filed another lawsuit against CNN, this time over the use of the term “The Big Lie” to refer to Trump’s unsubstantiated and false claims regarding the 2020 presidential election. CNN called the lawsuit “baseless and nothing more than political theater,” while arguing that the litigation should be dismissed because the use of the term “The Big Lie” was not found to be wrong from verifiable or actionable manner.

Earlier this month, Trump and his attorney were ordered to pay nearly $1 million in legal penalties by a federal judge who said they had engaged in a “continuing pattern of abuse” of the law courts. The judge, Donald Middlebrooks, had dismissed a lawsuit brought by Trump against Hillary Clinton and 30 others, but he also cited the CNN case and litigation against the Pulitzer Board and Twitter as examples of the “widespread and persistent conduct “to prosecute people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/01/donald-trump-sues-bob-woodward-interview-audio-1235244819/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos