Turkey raises new objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO





BRUSSELS Hopes that Turkey would soon ratify the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland have faded, with its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, amid a bitter fight for re-election. Turkey will vote in mid-May for president and parliament, and opinion polls show that Mr Erdogan and his Islamist Justice and Development party are facing difficulties, largely due to an economy disaster and high inflation. As he faces mounting domestic challenges ahead of the vote, Mr Erdogan tried to draw attention elsewhere and raised fresh objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, suggesting that he could still delay the process after his initial threat to block them. . Sweden and Finland insist that together they will stay the course. Sweden, which has a tradition of being open to refugees from Kurdistan, is a particular target of Erdogans’ demands, given Turkey’s fight against Kurdish separatism, particularly the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. , which Ankara and Washington consider a terrorist organization.

Mr. Erdogan has fewer problems with Finland, although he has demanded and obtained tougher anti-terrorism laws in Sweden and Finland. But he raised fresh doubts over Turkey’s willingness to endorse Sweden’s NATO bid after a far-right Swedish politician burned a Koran during a small protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on January 21. The politician, Rasmus Paludan, is believed to have some connections in his neighborhood with Russia, said the Finnish Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto, Saturday. Intended as a provocation, but legal under Swedish law, the burning of the Koran caused fury in the Muslim world and was seized upon by Mr Erdogan as another reason to question Sweden’s membership of the NATO. His government called off trilateral talks with officials from both countries and suggested Finland could win Turkey’s approval if it split its bid from Sweden. This premise was rejected by Finland’s leaders, including influential President Sauli Niinisto, who was instrumental in organizing the joint bid, given the dependence of the two former non-aligned countries in their security plans. . There is no point in paying attention to comments that include words like possibly and conditional, Niinisto told the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper on Monday, adding that we are sticking to our plan. He said Finland and Sweden would stay together, telling Yle, Finland’s national television channel, on Thursday that if nothing happens after the Turkish elections in May, Mr Erdogan will have to be talked to man to man. .

Mr. Haavisto underlined this policy at a press conference in Helsinki on Monday, saying: Our strongest wish is still to join NATO with Sweden. Mr Erdogan is playing on deep-seated and broadly bipartisan feelings in Turkey about the perceived dangers of the PKK and Kurdish separatism, and is seeking to use his influence to persuade Sweden in particular to toughen its laws and even extradite some Kurds wanted in Turkey. . He also appeals to his more religious base and presents himself as a defender of Islam by accusing Sweden of somehow tolerating the burning of the Koran. The opposition in Turkey is diverse and cross-party, but generally favors NATO expansion to Sweden and Finland. NATO hopes Turkey will vote to allow Sweden and Finland to join the alliance at its next summit meeting in Lithuania in mid-July. Johanna Lemola contributed report.

