



Short of money Finnish The zoo is preparing to return two giant pandas on loan from China because it can no longer afford their upkeep. The pandas were loaned to Ahtari Zoo in 2018 following a species protection agreement between China and Finland. Private zoo hoped the pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, would attract visitors to central Finland. But travel restrictions related to COVID-19 have led to fewer tourists and more debt. The Finnish government provided one-time support of 200,000 in 2021. Last week, a proposed state grant of 5 million was withdrawn after receiving widespread criticism. The decision came after some lawmakers pointed out the amount was more than the country spends each year to protect some of its own the threatened species. Why were pandas rented by China from a Finnish zoo? The panda were loaned to Ahtari Zoo in Finland following a conservation agreement struck with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his 2017 state visit to the country. It was hoped the pandas would bear offspring, which would then be released into protected wildlife areas in China – a program that has been criticized by wildlife groups like WWF as unrealistic. As part of the 15-year lease, the zoo pays an annual fee to China, intended for species protection. Although the amount is not disclosed, it is estimated to be around 1 million. In addition to this, the zoo is responsible for panda maintenance costs. China owns almost all the giant pandas in the world and leases them to countries in what has been called “panda diplomacy”. In its modern form, it dates back to at least 1972, when China donated two giant pandas to the United States. With 10 years left on Finland‘s panda bail, it remains unclear who will be responsible for payments to China – or how the return of the animals will be received. The Foreign Office said it had set up a task force to seek a solution, but added that there was no certainty that a solution would be found. “If the panda were fired, we believe China would understand that this would be a business decision by a private company in dire financial straits,” a ministry spokesperson said. “We don’t think it would have wider effects on Finland-China relations.” A final decision on the pandas’ return will be made on February 28, according to the zoo. Why do giant pandas need protection? Giant pandas, whose black and white faces have made them beloved around the world, are considered a vulnerable species. Threats from humans have left just over 1,800 pandas in the wild, according to WWF. Pandas need to eat between 12 kg and 38 kg of bamboo per day to survive. Much of their mountainous natural habitat in southwest China is threatened by Deforestation. They are also threatened by poaching, natural disasters and illness.

