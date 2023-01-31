LIV Golf plans to hold 3 events at Trump-owned properties





LIV Golf, the newest professional golf circuit backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, plans to play three tournaments this year at golf clubs owned by the Trump Organization.

LIV Golf announced Monday that it will host tournaments at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC; Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, in Bedminster, New Jersey; and the Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.

The timeline ties President Donald Trump, who is running to retake the White House in 2024, more directly to a monarchy criticized for human rights abuses. A US intelligence report concluded in 2021 that senior Saudi official Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

LIV Golf held a tournament at two Trump-owned golf clubs last year, sparking protests. The 9/11 Justice group, which includes family members of those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, last year asked the former president to reconsider hosting the Saudi-funded league in Westminster, New Jersey.

In a letter, the group said the decision had brought them “deep pain and anger” given Saudi Arabia’s role in the 2001 attacks. Members of 9/11 Justice also protested outside the tournament LIV contested on the Doral course in Florida last October.

Trump has defended the organization of the LIV golf tournaments, telling the New York Times in October that Saudi officials are “good people with unlimited money” and that the United States has “human rights issues.” man here as much as anyone”.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not respond to questions about the ethical implications of hosting tournaments hosted by LIV Golf or the amount of the company’s compensation.

In a statement, Eric Trump, one of Trump’s sons and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said the organization was “honored to host three LIV Golf events at our properties,” adding, “What LIV Golf has accomplished in their first season was truly remarkable, and we are excited to set the bar even higher together in 2023.”

LIV was launched last year as an alternative to the PGA and has attracted some of golf’s biggest stars including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau. Last year, the PGA suspended several high-profile players from participating in its events.

The CW Network, which is part-owned by CBS parent company Paramount Global, announced in January that it would air 14 LIV Golf events under a new broadcast partnership deal.

LIV’s 2023 schedule includes 14 stops on four continents. The tour begins Feb. 24 at El Camaleón Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and ends Nov. 5 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia.

