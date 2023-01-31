First on CNN: 2 people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testified before federal grand jury in Mar-a-Lago investigation





CN—

According to sources close to the investigation.

The two people who were hired to search four of Trump’s properties last fall were each interviewed for about three hours in separate appearances last week.

They were hired to search Trumps Bedminster Golf Club, Trump Tower in New York, an office in Florida and a storage unit in Florida last October, months after the FBI executed a search warrant in Mar- a-Lago. The extent of the information they provided to the grand jury remains unclear, although they did not decline to answer any questions, one of the sources said.

The development comes at the same time that federal prosecutors are pushing to review files on a laptop of at least one staffer around Trump at Mar-a-Lago, multiple sources say. At times, the office of special advocates has been unwilling to negotiate with defense attorneys over recent subpoenas, leading to tense conversations.

In pushing for access to computers, investigators are trying to determine if there is an electronic paper trail regarding classified documents, another source said.

Taken together, the investigative steps underscore that there is continued grand jury activity in the Mar-a-Lago papers case, at a time when the Justice Department is re-investigating records of ongoing unsecured national security involving President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence. .

The Justice Department declined to comment to CNN, as did an attorney for Trump.

Federal prosecutors have taken a more aggressive stance in the Trump investigation since last summer, when the Justice Department revealed it had evidence that records Trump kept in Florida had been covered up or suppressed, which necessitated an investigation for obstruction.

The Biden and Pence situations were markedly different. While they also highlight the lack of rigor in tracking classified documents, Bidens and Pences’ teams easily turned them over to intelligence officials.

The discovery of additional documents by the two people hired by Trump’s attorneys came in November, well after Trump’s team and the FBI, under a court-approved warrant, unearthed hundreds more. classified pages in his possession after his presidency. At that time, Trump’s lawyers were locked in a dispute with the Justice Department over whether they had properly searched his properties and turned over any classified records still in his possession. The DOJ was not satisfied and its investigation continued.

A court battle where the DOJ tried to scorn Trump for not filing a May 2022 subpoena for all records also remains unresolved.

Since investigators sent that subpoena, Trump’s attorneys have responded in writing three times that they had done a diligent search.

Special Counsel Jack Smith and the prosecutors now working for him used the federal grand jury almost weekly to interview witnesses in the Mar-a-Lago investigation.

Last week, the witnesses answered all questions posed to them, without attempting to assert any confidentiality, one of the sources said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/30/politics/mar-a-lago-grand-jury-probe-trump-documents/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos