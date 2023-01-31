Regarding Wednesday Pon and the ministerial reshuffle after the meeting of President Joko Widodo and Surya Paloh: the Head of State is the most ultimate power





The president is supposed to take care solidity of the cabinet conducted by various means. Last week (26/1/2023) President Joko Widodo goodbye Surya Palo, Chairman of the NasDem Party Surya Paloh at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Without further details, questioned by journalists, the head of state replied “I just want to know”. Along the same lines, when it continues, there will be a cabinet reshuffle or reshuffle to wednesday pon. “The period (next week, Wednesday Pon)? Wednesday Pon, right? Yes, wait,” said Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s response after the Indonesian Presidency’s “Kick-Off” event at ASEAN 2023 at Hotel Indonesia (HI ) roundabout, Jakarta on Sunday ( 29/1/2023). News Agency Quote Included betweenthe question of a cabinet reshuffle or cabinet reshuffle has recently emerged, especially after reports of strained relations between President Joko Widodo and the NasDem party. Diponegoro Semarang University political observer Teguh Yuwono believes that the reshuffle will not affect the political constellation in our country too much. “Reshuffles are now commonplace. Whether there is a reshuffle or not, it does not affect the political constellation,” Teguh Yunowo told Semarang. A cabinet reshuffle may be carried out by President Jokowi in the near future to underline his political stance, especially ahead of the disputed 2024 general election. “Will this (reshuffle) determine the political uproar, no. It will only make things clearer, for example, person A supports A from party A. That’s all I think,” the vice explained. -Dean I FISIP Undip. According to him, the president should have maintained the solidity of the cabinet he leads with various efforts, including a reshuffle of the cabinet if such a measure proved necessary. “I think it’s clear. Wherever the president is, the most ultimate power. When there are those who are disloyal, there are those who decide to finish halfway, there must be confirmation of their national leaders,” continued Teguh Yuwono. Regarding the question of the reshuffle, President Jokowi also answered the question of the journalists. Namely the expectation, including the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle next Wednesday. At first, they had announced to the president that Wednesday of next week would be Pon Wednesday, knowing that the Indonesian head of state often takes advantage of the weton (day to be determined in Java) to reshuffle his cabinet.



