Politics
“Ankara could interfere in the Greek elections via Western Thrace”
A Turkish political analyst raised the possibility of an attempt to interfere in the Greek elections. Yavuz Baydar, speaking on Open TV, pointed out that Ankara might try to interfere in the Greek elections via Western Thrace, adding that this was calculated by the major powers.
Regarding the possibility of an escalation of aggression from Turkey, he argued that escalation can happen, but in a careful way because there are limits to what an escalation can. go, especially with Greece as it is another member of NATO, a red line that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan acknowledges.
At the same time, he also mentioned the Turkish elections and the possibility of manipulation by Ankara.
He explained that the most important and sensitive aspect of the Turkish elections is that they are under the control of the Turkish Interior Minister, Sleyman Soylu, who is constantly accused of being linked to organized crime.
Baydar added that Justice Minister Bekir Bozda, who is Erdoan’s right-hand man, could also try to influence the election outcome.
Finally, regarding the Turkish President’s remarks regarding Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership, the Turkish analyst said that after the announcement of the Turkish elections on May 14, the candidacy of Finland and Sweden in NATO will be postponed after the elections.
He said if Erdoan wins, there will be other kinds of negotiations, while if the opposition wins, then many Turkish foreign policy issues that are at a complete stalemate will probably be resolved.
At the same time, the Turkish Foreign Ministry, in a new crescendo of provocation, alleged a “just struggle” of a supposed “Turkish minority” in Western Thrace.
More specifically, in a message published on the Twitter account of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they evoke a “struggle for Turkishness”.
“The struggle for Turkishness that our expatriates in Western Thrace have been waging for more than 30 years continues today with the same determination as on the first day. Turkey will resolutely continue its support in this just struggle of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace. and not leave his expatriate brothers alone.”
The Turkish struggle that our Western Thracian descendants waged for 30 years continues today with the determination of the first day. Turkey will not leave its ancestral brothers alone by resolutely pursuing its support for this legitimate struggle of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace. pic.twitter.com/0x6d3WegTg
— Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey (@TC_Disisleri) January 29, 2023
Meanwhile, the Greek Foreign Ministry has hit back at Ankara, saying it must be held accountable for how it has brought Turkey’s Greek minority to the brink of extinction.
“Turkey is once again distorting reality in order to serve other purposes and certainly not to promote the rights and welfare of the Muslim minority in Thrace.
“Turkey, a country with an exceptionally poor record in terms of respect for the rule of law and human rights, as everyone knows, instead of learning the lessons of Greece, continues not to be held accountable to the international community for the way it led the Greek Minority in Istanbul, Imvros (Turkish: Gkeada) and Tenedos (Bozcaada) on the brink of extinction.
Although Greece liberated the islands of Imvros and Tenedos and administered them between November 1912 and September 1921, the Western powers agreed that the islands should be handed over to the new Turkish Republic by the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne.
In accordance with the Treaty of Lausanne, the islands must be autonomous to accommodate the then majority Greek population.
However, shortly after the “civil law” legislation of June 26, 1927 (Mahalli Idareler Kanunu), the rights granted to the Greek population of Imvros and Tenedos were revoked, in violation of the Treaty of Lausanne.
An open-air prison was also built on the island of Imvros to house murderers and rapists, forcing many Greeks on the island to flee to Greece and abroad.
Turkey moved colonizers from Anatolia to the two islands so that the Greek population would become a minority.
AHuman Rights WatchThe report concluded that the Turkish government denied the rights of the Greek community on Imvros and Tenedos in violation of the Treaty of Lausanne and international human rights laws and agreements.
READ MORE: Erdoan: The conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque is a “second downfall”.
