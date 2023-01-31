Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor raises anticipation





ATLANTA (AP) Former President Donald Trump and his allies were warned by a prosecutor, but the warning did not come from anyone in the Justice Department.

It was a Georgia prosecutor who said she was likely to file a criminal complaint soon as part of a two-year election subversion investigation. In trying to block the release of a special grand jury report, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued in court last week that rulings in the case were imminent and release of the reports could jeopardize the rights of future defendants.

Although Willis, a Democrat, did not mention Trump by name, her comments marked the first time a prosecutor in one of the many ongoing investigations linked to the former Republican president has hinted that charges could be worn. The remarks raised anticipation that an investigation focused, in part, on Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state could conclude before ongoing federal investigations.

I expect to see indictments in Fulton County before I see federal indictments, said Georgia State University law professor Clark Cunningham.

In addition to the Georgia investigation, a Justice Department special counsel is investigating Trump for his role in working with allies to undo his loss in the 2020 presidential election and his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Trump had appeared to face the most pressing legal danger of investigating a cache of classified documents at his Florida compound, and that threat remains. But that case seems complicated, at least politically, by the recent discovery of classified documents at President Joe Bidens’ home in Delaware and in an office in Washington. The Department of Justice has brought in a separate special counsel to investigate the case.

Willis opened his office’s investigation shortly after the release of a recording of a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In that conversation, the then-president suggested that Raffensperger, another Republican, might find the votes needed to undo Trump’s narrow electoral loss in the state to Biden, a Democrat.

All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, Trump said on the call.

Since then, the scope of the investigations has expanded significantly, encompassing among other things: a list of fake Republican voters, phone calls from Trump and others to Georgia officials in the weeks following the 2020 election, and allegations not grounds of widespread voter fraud made to state lawmakers. .

In an interview, Trump insisted that he had done absolutely nothing wrong and that his phone call with Raffensperger was perfect. He said he was very confident that he would not be charged.

She’s supposed to stop violent crime, and that’s her job, Trump said of Willis. Not going after people for political reasons, that did the job perfectly.

It’s unclear what impact the Willis case will have on Justice Department investigations or what contact his team has had with federal investigators. Justice Department prosecutors have been cautious in discussing their investigations, offering little information about how and when they might end.

But Willis’ comments indicate the Georgia investigation is on a path to resolution with or without charges on a schedule independent of what the Justice Department plans to do, legal experts said.

Cunningham, the Georgia State professor, said Willis’ comments imply that the grand juries’ special report contained details about who the panel and Willis say should, at a minimum, face trial. further investigation.

She would not talk about the release of the report creating harm to potential future defendants unless she saw in the report the names of people she considered to be potential future defendants, he added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland in November asked Jack Smith, a former public corruption prosecutor, to act as special counsel overseeing investigations into Trump’s actions leading up to the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. and about his possession of hundreds of classified documents at the Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Although Smith and his team of prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas, he has not disclosed when his investigation might end or who might be a target.

Garland declined to discuss the investigations, saying only that no one is above the law and that there are no separate rules for Democrats and Republicans.

FBI agents recently searched Bidens Wilmington, Delaware home and found six items containing classified documents, the White House said. Even more muddled in the Justice Department’s math: Classified documents were found this month at the home of Trump’s Indiana vice president, Mike Pence.

The public revelations about the Willis case are the result, to some extent, of the unusual nature of the proceedings in Georgia.

Willis in January last year sought to convene a special grand jury to help with his investigation, citing the need for his subpoena power to compel testimony from witnesses who would otherwise not speak to him. She said in a letter to the Fulton County Chief Judge that her office had received information indicating a reasonable likelihood that Georgia’s 2020 election is subject to possible criminal disruption.

County superior court judges voted in favor of the request, and the panel sat in May. Grand jurors heard from 75 witnesses and reviewed evidence gathered by prosecutors and investigators. Among the witnesses who testified were former New York Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Georgia state officials such as Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp.

The panel did not have the power to issue an indictment, but its report is presumed to include recommendations for further action, possibly including criminal charges.

The special grand jury was disbanded earlier this month after concluding its work and finalizing a report on its investigation. The grand jurors recommended that the report be made public.

News agencies, including the Associated Press, have pleaded for the report to be released. At a hearing last week, Willis said a decision was looming on whether to seek an indictment and that she opposed releasing the report because she wanted to ensure that everyone is treated fairly and we believe that in order for future defendants to be treated fairly, it is not appropriate at this time to release this report.

Lawyers for witnesses and others identified as targets have insisted that Willis is driven by politics rather than legitimate concerns about committing crimes. Among other things, they pointed to his public statements and his initial willingness to speak to print and television media.

Danny Porter, a Republican who served as a district attorney in neighboring Gwinnett County for nearly three decades, said Willis was navigating uncharted territory. Special grand juries are relatively rare in Georgia, and the law doesn’t provide much guidance to prosecutors, he said.

Even so, Porter said, it appears Willis didn’t cross any ethical or legal red lines that would call into question the integrity of the investigation.

Procedurally, he said, I didn’t see anything that made me go, oh god, I wouldn’t have done that.

___

Tucker reported from Washington. AP writer Meg Kinnard of Columbia, South Carolina contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-investigation-georgia-prosecutor-0c62d7884f0150c93f5e555333ae23d2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos