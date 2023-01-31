Imran to challenge NA partial polls on 33 seats





LAHORE:

PTI President and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to set a new record by contesting by-elections for the 33 National Assembly seats – left vacant after members of his party resigned – to be held March 16.

Earlier in October last year, the leader of the PTI ran in eight constituencies and made history by winning six seats.

“The PTI central committee and the parliamentary party in its joint session have decided that Imran will be the candidate of the party in the upcoming by-elections,” PTI deputy chairman Shah Mahmood told media in Lahore on Sunday.

He added that previously elected candidates in these constituencies would file their candidacies as “cover candidates”.

Giving details of the joint session, Qureshi, who was accompanied by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, said detailed discussions were held on “gross violations” of the Constitution, suspension of basic human and fundamental rights as well as than the country’s plummeting economic conditions. country.

Read partial polls for 33 NA seats on March 16: ECP

He pointed out that the PTI had adopted four resolutions to draw the attention of the Supreme Court and President Arif Alvi, who belonged to his party, to the violations of the Constitution and fundamental rights.

“As the government is planning unconstitutional means to delay the elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces, it will be a flagrant violation of the Constitution and punishable under Article 6,” he said.

“The PTI will not tolerate even an hour delay in the elections,” he added.

The former foreign minister said the PTI had sacrificed its two governments while taking the constitutional route to ensure timely elections.

“Now we are asking the judiciary to take action regarding violations of the Constitution. The ruling coalition is afraid to hold elections in the two provinces. Political engineering is underway in the NA by-elections,” Qureshi said.

Presenting another resolution, PTI leader Umar urged President Alvi to take note of the “harassment” of party leaders and activists as well as “human rights violations” in the country.

He warned that such atrocities committed by the federal government would have adverse effects, adding that it would boost the ambitions of the country’s external enemies.

Umar urged the president to heed the KP governor’s recent statement, in which he said the date of the elections in the province would be given by “powerful circles”.

Also read Fawad’s medical report sought amid torture fears in custody

He added that the PTI demanded that the president take note of the growing interference of “powerful circles” in the political affairs of the state.

The two leaders deplored the treatment inflicted on their party colleague Fawad Chaudhry, saying his pre-trial detention had been extended three times without any justification.

They urged Pakistan’s Chief Justice to take action on this “gross violation” of the law.

This decision was contrary to Article 14 of the Constitution, they added.

Fawad’s wife, Hiba Chaudhry, was also present on the occasion.

She expressed her gratitude to the president of the PTI as well as other senior leaders of the party for supporting her family and condemning the “atrocities” committed by the government.

She appealed to the CJP to become aware suo moto of the “gross violations of the law” in her husband’s case.

