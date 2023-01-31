Donald Trump’s anger-free reaction to Nikki Haleys 2024 ambitions is telling





Still largely unopposed in the 2024 presidential race, Donald Trump seems unfazed by the potential offer of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, but he has taken notice. I talked to him for a little while, I said, Look, you know, go with your heart if you want to run, the former president said over the weekend, before adding that he welcomed the competition: She called me and said she’d think about it, and I said you should do it.

While Trump ribbed Haley, who was his UN ambassador for previously saying she would never run against him, his comments are neighborly compared to his broadsides against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who would be an instant favorite if he does. he was declaring himself for the 2024 contest. In perhaps his most bitter attack yet, Trump on Saturday accused the Florida Republican of promoting the vaccine as much as anyone and trying to rewrite history around his handling Florida pandemic restrictions. When I hear he might [run], I think that’s very unfair, Trump said, according to Politico, later adding, He won’t lead, I got him elected. I am the one who chose it.

Trump’s particular distaste for the governor comes as no big surprise given the number of post-midterm polls that have named DeSantis the top choice among Republican primary voters. And the former president has good reason not to see Haley as a real opponent. Even in his home state, which is often seen as a proxy for primary winners, Haley only managed to garner support from 12% of GOP primary voters. Meanwhile, the South Carolina poll conducted by the Moore Information Group and the Conservative Policy Research Network puts Trump in the lead with 41%, compared to 31% for DeSantis.

But that’s not the only reason Trump probably isn’t bothered by Haley’s presidential ambitions: The former president received imprimatur from South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster, who appeared by his side at the Columbia State House last weekend. How many times have you heard: We like Trump’s policies, but we want someone new? There is no Trump politics without Donald Trump, said Graham, a staunchly loyal Trump ally. The good news for the Republican Party, there are many, many talented people for years to come, but there is only one Donald Trump.

Also on Saturday, Trump stopped in New Hampshire, another early primary central state, to assure local Republican officials that he remains energized as ever. They said, he doesn’t campaign, he doesn’t rally. Maybe he lost his step, he said. I’m angrier now and I’m more engaged now than I’ve ever been. He then referenced his unopposed nomination in 2020 to say he doesn’t have much competition this time around either, to be honest.

As for Haley, she’s building her 2024 brand by emphasizing that she’s not a geriatric man. When you look to America’s future, I think it’s time for another generational shift, she told Fox News host Sean Hannity earlier this month. I don’t think you have to be 80 to be a leader in DC. I think we need a younger generation to step in, step in and really start fixing things. After Hannity asked her about challenging Trump, Haley replied with a quip: Let the best woman win.

