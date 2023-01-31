Trump Porn Star’s Hush Money Probe Begins To Heat Up – Rolling Stone





Manhattan prosecutors are to present evidence to a grand jury investigating the former president’s role in the payout. Criminal charges could be imminent

The investigation into Donald Trump’s role in a pre-election silent payment to Stormy Daniels – the former president’s alleged former lover – is starting to heat up.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is expected to begin presenting evidence to a newly constituted grand jury, which could lead to criminal charges against Trump, The New York Times reported Monday. CNN reported that David Pecker — the former head of the National Enquirer who was involved in the effort to keep Daniels quiet — is meeting with prosecutors, with the Times adding that Pecker was seen entering the building where the grand jury on Monday.

Prosecutors are also questioning Dylan Howard, the former Enquirer editor, and two Trump Organization employees, while contacting people involved in Trump’s 2016 campaign and issuing subpoenas for related documents. to payments, according to the Times. Pecker sitting down with prosecutors is particularly noteworthy, however, given how much dirt he may have on Trump, including potential details about the former president’s involvement in paying Daniels.

Trump has repeatedly denied knowledge of the payments. He lashed out at the Truth Social investigation following the Times report, calling Daniels “Horseface” and claiming he “NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR”.

The Times notes that prosecutors may also rely on testimony from Michael Cohen, the former Trump repairman who in 2018 pleaded guilty to charges related to the payment. Cohen met with prosecutors earlier this month and is expected to meet with them again in February.

Cohen said he made payments to Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal under Trump, but Cohen isn’t exactly a rock-solid source. He also said the Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, spoke with Trump about whether to make the payments. Weisselberg corroborating Cohen’s claim that Trump directed the payments could be a home run for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, whose office has been troubled by a disagreement over how to handle investigations into the former president. Tendency

It is unclear whether Weisselberg would cooperate. He was sentenced to five months in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to a tax evasion scheme unrelated to the former president’s company.

