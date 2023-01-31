Jokowi to leave for Bali on February 1 amid cabinet reshuffle issue





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has confirmed that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is scheduled to visit Bali next Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Pramono made the statement in response to questions that the president will announce a cabinet reshuffle that day- there, which coincides with Wednesday. Pon in the Javanese calendar. “I don’t know. I will accompany the president to Bali on Wednesday. We will leave in the afternoon,” the PDIP politician said when asked about the reshuffle at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, January 30. . 2023. Pramono also declined to provide further details on the president’s agenda before leaving for Bali. “Wednesday afternoon we will fly to Bali [and stay there] until Thursday. Thanks. Even if I know [the issue]I am sorry [I can’t talk of it]”, said Pramono. On Sunday, January 29, Jokowi provided a brief response when asked for confirmation regarding the cabinet reshuffle issue that would be announced on February 1, 2022. “Really? Wednesday Pon? Is it true? Well wait,” Jokowi said after kicking off Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship at Hotel Indonesia Roundabout in Central Jakarta on Sunday, January 29, 2022. The question of the ministerial reshuffle to be announced on Wednesday Pon was first raised by the chairman of the central executive council of the PDIP, Djarot Saiful Hidayat. Djarot asserted that it is inevitable. Ministers from the NasDem party were reportedly the targets. “Yes, it is inevitable. I think that’s for sure. When? Don’t ask me. He usually [be announced] Wednesday Po. Every month has Wednesday Pon. Let’s wait which month, Djarot said regarding Jokowi’s potential cabinet reshuffle at the PDIP office in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. FAJAR PEBRIANTO Click here to get the latest news from Tempo in Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1685710/jokowi-to-depart-for-bali-on-1st-february-amid-cabinet-reshuffle-issue

