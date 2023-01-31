Russia says PM Modi documentary proves BBC waging information war on different fronts









Updated: January 30, 2023

Moscow [Russia]Jan 30 (ANI): Moscow says the banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is further evidence that the BBC is waging an information war on different fronts and it appears that the BBC is beats even within the British establishment.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at the weekly MFA press conference in Moscow commented on the BBC documentary and said that the BBC is fighting even within the British establishment, acting as a tool of some factions against others.

During the weekly press briefing, Zakharov said: “I don’t know if this is a question for us. First of all, it should be commented on in Delhi. Our Indian friends have already commented on this situation. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that this is further evidence that the BBC is waging an information war on different fronts – not only against Russia, but also against other centers of global power pursuing an independent policy.

After a number of years, it appears that the BBC is struggling even within the British establishment, being an instrument of the interests of some groups against others. He should be treated accordingly, she added, while responding to a media question about how the BBC blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2002 Gujarat riots in its documentary.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman further mocked the British broadcaster and said that the BBC was not an independent television and radio company, but a dependent company. He often neglects the basic requirements of the journalism profession, Zakharova said.

Last week, US State Department spokesman Ned Price commented on the BBC documentary on PM Modi which has sparked controversy since its release.

He said he knows the common values ​​that make the United States and India two thriving and vibrant democracies, but not so much with the documentary.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday (local time), Price said there are many elements that strengthen the United States’ global strategic partnership with India, including the unusually deep political, economic and ties between the peoples.

“I am not familiar with the documentary you are referring to. I am very familiar with the shared values ​​that make the United States and India two thriving and vibrant democracies. When we are concerned about the measures taken in India, we have expressed those we had the opportunity to do that,” he said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distanced himself from the BBC documentary series, saying he “did not agree with the characterization” of his Indian counterpart.

Sunak made the remarks on the controversial documentary which was raised in the British Parliament by Pakistani-born MP Imran Hussain.

“The UK Government’s position on this is clear and long standing and has not changed, of course we do not condone persecution where it appears anywhere but I am not sure I am of the totally agree with the characterization the honorable gentleman has put forward,” Sunak said when answering Hussain’s question about the BBC report.

UK national broadcaster BBC aired a two-part series attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure as chief minister of Gujarat during the Gujarat riots in 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from some platforms .

The Department of External Affairs responded to the BBC article saying it was entirely biased.

Speaking to a weekly presser in New Delhi, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: “We believe this is a propaganda article. It has no objectivity. is biased. Note that this was not screened in India. We don’t want to respond further on this so it doesn’t get much dignity.”

He even raised questions about “the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it”.

“The documentary is a reflection of the agency and the individuals who are re-peddling this narrative. It makes us question the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it; frankly, we don’t wish to honor these efforts,” Bagchi added. (ANI)

