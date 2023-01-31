Turkey’s opposition vows to undo Erdogan’s legacy





ANKARA: Turkey’s opposition pledged on Monday to undo President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade legacy of Islamic rule and expand democratic freedoms if he takes power in crucial May 14 elections. The six parties united against Erdogan have also pledged to decide on February 13 on a common presidential candidate – widely seen as the most important Turk for generations. The opposition’s 2,300-point program aims to roll back many of the powers that Erdogan wrested from parliament and ministries in the final years of his tumultuous rule. It limits the president’s term to seven years and makes an empowered new prime minister accountable to lawmakers. We will move to a strengthened parliamentary system, the program says. We will end the power of presidents to issue executive orders. Turkiyes’ role as a strategic member of NATO and a key player in wars from Syria to Ukraine makes the upcoming vote vital for its traditional Western allies. Erdogan has developed an increasingly close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin while tightening social freedoms and flouting European court rulings to free his imprisoned opponents. Western powers tried to stay out of the elections to avoid drawing Erdogans’ ire. But US President Joe Biden suggested in a television interview during his 2020 election campaign that Washington should help elements of Turkey’s opposition confront and defeat Erdogan. Erdogan began his reign in 2003 as prime minister and was elected president – ​​at the time a more ceremonial post – when his terms expired in 2014. He then imposed constitutional changes in 2017 that eliminated the Prime Minister and created a powerful new executive. which allowed the president to rule effectively by decree. The opposition has pledged to change the constitution to return to the way things have worked for most of the Turkiye’s post-Ottoman history. Constitutional changes can be ratified by 400 votes in the 600-seat parliament. They can also be put to a national vote if the opposition wins the 360 ​​votes needed to trigger a constitutional referendum. The commitment of the oppositions to rewrite the constitution adds particular importance to the legislative elections which take place alongside the presidential elections. Opinion polls point to a hotly contested election that is too close to be called.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1035954-turkiye-s-opposition-pledges-to-undo-erdogan-s-legacy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos