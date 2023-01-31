Imran Khan candidate for 33 parliamentary seats





Imran Khan. –AFP photo.

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will contest the 33 National Assembly seats in by-elections to be held on March 16, his party has announced, in a bid to frustrate the ruling coalition and put more pressure on her to hold instant polls, reports The Indian Express.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday evening, Pakistan’s Vice President Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was taken at the central committee meeting. of the party held here.

“Imran Khan will be the sole PTI candidate for the 33 parliamentary seats. The decision was taken during the party’s central committee meeting which was chaired by Khan at Zaman Park Lahore on Sunday,’ Qureshi said on Sunday.

Pakistan’s Election Commission announced on Friday that by-elections for 33 National Assembly seats will be held on March 16.

According to the PTI, party leaders who were ousted from these constituencies will submit their nomination papers as cover candidates for Khan. The seats became vacant after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignation of PTI MPs.

Khan’s party had left the National Assembly, Pakistan’s lower house of parliament, en masse after it was ousted from power in April last year in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

However, President Ashraf did not accept the resignations and said he had to check individually whether lawmakers were resigning on their own.

Last month, the speaker accepted the resignations of 35 PTI MPs, after which the ECP overturned them.

Subsequently, the speaker also accepted 35 others and the ECP rescinded them, along with the other 43 resignations of PTI MPs after Khan announced his return to the National Assembly to submit Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the test of a vote of confidence.

The ECP has yet to notify 43 PTI legislators. If the ECP revokes notification of the remaining 43 PTI lawmakers, Khan’s party would be virtually eliminated from the National Assembly.

This is not the first time that Khan has decided to take part in multi-seat polls against the ruling party, the Pakistan Democratic Movement. In previous by-elections held in October 2022, the PTI President ran in eight constituencies and won in six.

The ruling nine-party coalition, the PDM, has said it may not take part in the by-elections. If the PDM sticks to its decision, the PTI can take all the seats without any problem.

Of the 33 seats, 12 will be up for grabs in Punjab province, eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three in Islamabad, nine in Sindh and one in Balochistan.

“The PTI will stay on the political ground and seek the help of the masses. When the people had a chance in July last year, although our opponents were in government, they secured our mandate and made Imran Khan’s victory,” Qureshi said.

“The nation will give a clear message on March 16: the nation fully trusts the leadership of Imran Khan and stands with the PTI. People will also express their reservations against the group that has been imposed on us,’ he told Geo News.

Earlier this month, Khan’s PTI also dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces where his party was in power, to pressure the Shehbaz Sharif government to call for snap polls.

The PTI has already taken legal action against the Acting Minister-Governor for failing to give the date of the elections in Punjab. After an assembly is dissolved, the interim configuration must hold polls within 90 days under the constitution.

