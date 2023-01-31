Trump sues Woodward for releasing audio recordings of interviews





Former President Donald Trump sued Bob Woodward on Monday, claiming the veteran journalist failed to obtain his consent to post audio recordings of interviews conducted during the last two years of his tenure.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of Florida, relates to the October release of The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodwards Twenty Interviews with President Donald Trump. It seeks nearly $50 million in damages and alleges efforts to “capitalize on President Trump’s voice.”

In the lawsuit, Trump says he consented to be recorded solely for the purposes of Woodward’s book ‘Rage,’ which was published in 2020, and that Woodward broke his promise to Trump by later using the interviews for a book. sound.

“President Trump told Woodward on numerous occasions that the interviews were to be used by Woodward and Woodward only for the sole purpose of accurately quoting President Trump for the ‘written word’ i.e. Rage, and for no other purpose, including providing, marketing or selling the interviews to the public, the press or the media, in any way, in any form,” the court documents state.

Woodward decided to exploit, usurp and capitalize on President Trump’s voice by releasing the audio recordings of their interviews with President Trump in the form of an audiobook, the lawsuit alleges.

From December 2019 to July 2020, Woodward conducted a series of interviews with Trump at the White House, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and by telephone. They captured national attention when clips showed Trump privately acknowledging the dangers of the Covid pandemic while publicly downplaying his threat.

Trump’s attorneys say the audio collected during the interviews was copyrighted material and subject to usage and distribution limitations.

Defendants named in the lawsuit include Simon & Schuster and its parent company, Paramount Global, as well as Woodward.

Woodward and his publisher hit back at Trump in a joint statement.

“Former President Trump’s lawsuit is without merit and we will aggressively defend against him. All of these interviews were recorded and recorded with the knowledge and consent of President Trump. Further, it is in the public interest to “Having this historic record in Trump’s own words. We are confident that the facts and the law are in our favor,” the statement said.

In a statement late Monday, Trump said the audiobook was an overt and blatant attempt to make me sound as bad as possible.

Trump, who made a third White House bid in November, sued Woodward after recent withdrawals of other lawsuits he filed in Florida, one against New York Attorney General Letitia James, after a federal judge hit Trump and his attorney with $1 million in penalties for pushing a different frivolous lawsuit.

Zoe Richards

Lindsey Pipia, Chloe Atkins and Daniel Barnes contributed.

