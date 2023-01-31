Delhi-Mumbai highway: PM Modi to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa section on February 12

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway on February 12. The original plan was to launch the highway on February 4, but it was postponed.

“Date change. Now Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa section of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway on February 12,” Gadkari tweeted.

Gadkari earlier tweeted, “To be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiJi on February 4, the Sohna-Dausa section of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway will allow commuters to reach Jaipur from Delhi within two hours.”

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will cut the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur in half, to around two hours.

According to the ministry, the 1,450 km long highway is an excellent example of first-class highway construction.

The highway will also speed up economic exercises in two major cities.

“Covering a distance of 1,450 km, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is a true example of world-class highway construction. Halving travel time, speeding up economic exercises in two major cities,” Gadkari tweeted.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a major highway project developed by the Indian government to connect the cities of Delhi and Mumbai. The expressway aims to reduce travel time between the two cities from over 12 hours to around 12 hours, making it easier and faster to move people and goods between the two cities.

The project also includes several service areas and other facilities along the route to provide travelers with basic amenities and enhance their overall experience. The highway is expected to generate jobs, boost economic activity and improve connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai, making it an important project for the country’s infrastructure development.

