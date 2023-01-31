Trump won’t leave unless a Republican actually beats him





Trump with the governor and lieutenant governor of South Carolina, where two potential rivals live. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

Some of the analyzes of Donald Trump’s forays into New Hampshire and South Carolina this weekend show world-class wishful thinking. Clearly, Trump is in freefall! He didn’t lock down everyone who supported him in 2016 in Granite State, and popular Republican Gov. Chris Sununu didn’t rule out his own presidential bid! Only half of the Palmetto States congressional delegation (plus the governor and lieutenant governor) showed up for their Columbia event! His candidacy is overripe fruit waiting to fall to the ground once Ron DeSantis (or Nikki Haley, or Tim Scott) enters the race!

McKay Coppins perfectly captured the moment in an Atlantic column revealing the truth about the cowardice of anti-Trump (or post-Trump, or whatever you want to call them) Republicans:

This wishful thinking permeated my recent conversations with more than a dozen current and former GOP elected officials and party strategists. Faced with the prospect of another Trump-dominated election cycle and uncertain that he can actually be defeated in the primaries, many Republicans are quietly rooting for something to happen that will make him go. And they would much rather not do it themselves.

There is a desire for deus ex machina, said a GOP consultant, who like others I interviewed, requested anonymity to characterize private conversations taking place inside the party. It’s like 2016 all over again, only more fatalistic.

Republicans (almost exclusively in the background or off the record, of course) want Democratic prosecutors, an insurmountable scandal, or even the Grim Reaper to oust Trump. But with the invisible 2024 primary now fully underway and no one but Trump in the running or even near the launch pad, it’s increasingly clear that he’s not going away unless one or more other candidates beat him again and again in a real state primaries (which will begin in less than a year). And while silent Trump critics highly value the governor of Florida as the warrior who will slay the dragon of Mar-a-Lago, there is absolutely no guarantee that 44-year-old Ron DeSantis will choose to do so. his presidential debut this cycle, when he runs against an ex-president and a sitting president. 2024 is only the first of eight cycles before it becomes as old as Trump is today. So what if RDS takes a pass? Who will beat Trump then? Mike Pompeo? Mike Pence? Seriously?

Perhaps the most pathetic ray of hope Coppins has found among Republicans is the idea that they will be saved from Trump by Trump:

When I asked Rob Portman about his party’s Trump problem, the recently retired senator from Ohio confidently predicted that everything would soon be settled. The former president, he believed, would study the polling data, realize that other Republicans had a better chance of winning, and gracefully step down from the 2024 contention.

I think at the end of the day, Portman told me, he’s unlikely to want to put himself in that position when he could be more of a high-ranking Republican statesman talking about the policies that have been adopted in his administration.

I let out an involuntary laugh.

The reality is that after a slow start to 2022, the 2023 phase of Trump’s presidential campaign is going as well as he could hope. It’s mainly because after all these years the Republican Party still can’t figure out how to stop Trump or even deal with him, and most Republicans remain terrified of his wrath despite their willingness to talk about him as long as their names are not disclosed. His comeback bid has its inherent problems, of course, as Ben Jacobs astutely observed to Vox after watching Trump’s power play in South Carolina:

In the first public event since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, the former president struggled to synthesize the protest impulses that helped him seize the presidency in 2016 or seem of total control and inevitability that led him to avoid any serious primaries. challenge in 2020 despite colossal mid-term losses and the first of what would be two dismissals.

Various demons aside, there’s a reason no defeated president has been defeated since Grover Cleveland returned to the White House. And it seems Trump’s first thought of how to refresh his political message for a new challenge is simply to crank up the volume, assuring listeners in New Hampshire that he’s angrier than ever and suggesting in South Carolina that only he can save the country and the world from world war 3. Maybe Republican primary voters, not just the elites who claim to represent them, will get tired of Trump’s action just in time to send him into retirement in Iowa or New Hampshire or North Carolina. South or Super Tuesday.

But the odds that Trump’s GOP problem will deal only with himself, which have never been particularly high, dwindle with each day he runs alone as the 2024 presidential candidate. a pro-DeSantis group called Ron to the Rescue that is already gaining attention in New Hampshire. Maybe their wishes will come true, but the Republicans badly need a plan B and soon.

