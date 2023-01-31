IMF improves global economic outlook as inflation declines





WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said Monday it expects the global economy to slow this year as central banks continue to raise interest rates to tame inflation, but it also suggested that production would be more resilient than expected and a global recession would likely be avoided. . The IMF updated its economic growth projections for 2023 and 2024 in its well-watched World Economic Outlook report, pointing to resilient consumers and the reopening of the Chinese economy as among the reasons for a more optimistic outlook. The fund, however, warned that the fight against inflation was not over and urged central banks to avoid the temptation to change course. The fight against inflation is starting to bear fruit, but central banks must continue their efforts, said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist of the IMF, in an essay that accompanied the report.

Global output is expected to slow to 2.9% in 2023, from 3.4% last year, before rebounding to 3.1% in 2024. Inflation is expected to decline to 6.6% this year, from 8, 8% in 2022, then drop to 4.3% next year. . After a succession of downward revisions in recent years as the pandemic worsened and Russia’s war in Ukraine escalated, the IMF’s latest forecasts were more optimistic than those released by the fund in October. Since then, China has abruptly reversed its zero Covid lockdown policy to contain the pandemic and embarked on a rapid reopening. The IMF also said that the energy crisis in Europe had been less severe than initially feared and that the weakening of the US dollar was providing relief to emerging markets. The IMF had previously predicted that a third of the global economy could be in recession this year. However, Mr Gourinchas told a press conference ahead of the report’s release that far fewer countries now face recessions in 2023 and that the IMF did not predict a global recession.

We see a much lower risk of recession, either globally or even if you think of the number of countries that could be in recession, Gourinchas said.

Despite a more optimistic outlook, global growth remains weak by historical standards and the war in Ukraine continues to weigh on activity and sow uncertainty. The report also warns that the global economy still faces considerable risks, warning that serious health problems in China could hamper the recovery, that Russia’s war in Ukraine could escalate and that the cost tightening of global financing could aggravate over-indebtedness. Growth in rich countries is expected to be particularly slow this year, with nine out of 10 advanced economies likely to grow slower than in 2022. The IMF projects that growth in the United States will slow to 1.4% this year, from 2% in 2022. It expects the unemployment rate to rise from 3.5% to 5.2% in the year coming, but that there is always the possibility that a recession could be avoided in the largest economy in the world. There is a narrow path that allows the US economy to completely escape a recession, or if it does experience a recession, the recession would be relatively shallow, Gourinchas said. The slowdown in Europe will be more pronounced, the IMF said, as the boost from the reopening of its economies fades this year and consumer confidence falters in the face of double-digit inflation. In the euro zone, growth is expected to slow to 0.7% from 3.5%. China should take over with an acceleration of production to 5.2% in 2023 against 3% in 2022.

Together, China and India are expected to account for about half of global growth this year. IMF officials said at a press briefing on Monday evening that China’s economic trajectory would be a major driver for the global economy, noting that after a period of flux, China appears to have stabilized and is able to fully produce. However, Mr Gourinchas noted that there were still signs of weakness in the Chinese property market and that its growth could moderate in 2024. The report described the sector as a major source of vulnerability which could lead to widespread defaults. promoters and instability in the Chinese market. financial sector. A surprising contributor to global growth is Russia, suggesting that Western efforts to cripple its economy seem to be running out of steam. The IMF predicts Russian output will expand 0.3% this year and 2.1% next year, defying earlier forecasts of a sharp contraction in 2023 amid a series of Western sanctions. A plan coordinated by the United States and Europe to cap the price of Russian oil exports at $60 a barrel is unlikely to significantly reduce the country’s energy revenues. At the current Group of 7 oil price cap level, Russian crude oil export volumes are not expected to be significantly affected as Russian trade continues to be redirected from sanctioned to non-sanctioned countries, said indicated the IMF in the report. Among the IMF’s most pressing concerns is the growing trend towards fragmentation. The war in Ukraine and the global response have divided nations into blocs and heightened pockets of geopolitical tension, threatening to impede economic progress. Fragmentation could intensify with more restrictions on the cross-border movement of capital, labor and international payments and could hamper multilateral cooperation on the provision of global public goods, the IMF said. The costs of such fragmentation are particularly high in the short term, as replacing disrupted cross-border flows takes time.

