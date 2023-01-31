Pakistan: 72 people killed, 150 injured in an explosion in front of the Peshawar mosque; Imran Khan expresses his grief





Image source: PTI suicide attack at a mosque in Pakistan

Peshawar blast: At least 63 people were killed and 150 others, mostly police officers injured after a powerful suicide bomber ripped through a mosque during afternoon prayers on Monday in the city of Peshawar, in the northwestern Pakistan.

The explosion happened near the area of ​​the police lines around 1:40 p.m. when a suicide bomber blew himself up during Zuhr (afternoon) prayers.

“Part of the building has collapsed and it is believed that several people were under it,” an official said.

There were mostly police officers among the injured, the eyewitness said.

Former prime minister expresses grief over incident

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his grief over the incident. He said, “Strongly condemn the terrorist suicide bombing in the mosque from the Peshawar police lines during prayers. My prayers and condolences go out to the families of the victims. It is imperative to improve our intelligence gathering and properly equip our police forces to counter the growing threat of terrorism. “

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, head of the army, monitors the situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir rushed to Peshawar to review the relief and rescue operation. The prime minister and army chief also visited Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar and inquired about the health of the injured. other officials were also present.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that the Prime Minister had called an emergency meeting. She said all relevant institutions have been invited to attend the meeting which will discuss the motives behind the terrorist attack.

The preliminary investigation report would be presented at the meeting. Peshawar Superintendent of Police (Investigations), Shazad Kaukab, whose office is close to the mosque, told media the blast happened when he had just entered the mosque to offer prayers . He stated he luckily survived the attack.

A police official said part of the mosque had collapsed and several people were believed to be under it.

“We are currently focusing on the rescue operation. Our first priority is to safely recover those buried under the rubble,” rescue operation manager Bilal Faizi told media. Headquarters of the Peshawar Police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Reserve Border Police (FRP), Elite Force and Telecommunications Department are also located close to the site of the blast.

The suicide bomber entered the highly secured mosque inside police lines where four layers of security were in place.

Quoting Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Dawn newspaper said a number of jawans are still trapped under the rubble and rescuers are trying to get them out.

Khan said between 300 and 400 police were present in the area at the time of the blast. “It is obvious that a security breach has occurred,” he told the media.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif strongly condemned the attack, saying the attackers behind the incident “have nothing to do with Islam”.

The terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who perform the duty to defend Pakistan, he said and vowed that the sacrifices of the victims of the explosion will not be in vain. The entire nation is united against the threat of terrorism.

He also said that a comprehensive strategy will be adopted to counter the deteriorating law and order situation in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that the federal government will help the provinces to boost their counter-terrorism capacity.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the attack, saying “terrorist incidents ahead of local and general elections were significant”.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali condemned the blast and urged people to donate blood for the injured, saying it would be a “huge favor for the police”.

Security was tightened in other major cities, including Islamabad, after the explosion in Peshawar.

In Islamabad, security at all entry and exit points of the capital has been tightened and snipers have been deployed at “important points and buildings”.

Acting Chief Minister Azam Khan condemned the attack and offered his condolences to the bereaved families. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the mosque.

“My prayers and condolences go out to the families of the victims. It is imperative to improve our intelligence gathering and properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism,” Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf tweeted. .

Last year, a similar attack inside a Shiite mosque in the city’s Kocha Risaldar neighborhood killed 63 people.

The TTP, established in 2007 as an umbrella group of several militant groups, called off a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered its militants to stage terror attacks across the country.

The group, believed to be close to al-Qaeda, has been accused of several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases and the bomb in 2008 against the Marriott hotel in Islamabad.

In 2014, the Pakistani Taliban stormed the Army Public School (APS) in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 150 people, including 131 students. The attack sent shockwaves across the world and was widely condemned.

