Sodetan Ciliwung: How important is influence in Jakarta flood control and why is the process politically charged?

It is said that the success of the sewer construction project and the normalization of the Ciliwung River will be a barometer for the restructuring of other rivers in a flood control system in Jakarta, said an urban planning expert from the University of Trisakti, Nirwono Joga.

However, this issue is called “wasted political affairs” and leaves the fact that the construction of the sewer that connects the Ciliwung River to the Eastern Flood Channel is not yet completed.

The Ciliwung sewerage project has come under scrutiny after President Joko Widodo reviewed it with Acting DKI Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono on Tuesday (1/24).

President Jokowi said the project had been stopped for six years and is now continuing, so it is hoped that it will be completed in April 2023.

However, Tatak Ujiyati, who is a former member of the Governor’s Team for Accelerating Development (TGUPP) during the time of Anies Baswedan, denied Jokowi’s statement regarding the project which had been stalled for six years. years.

Heru himself has shown his intention to continue Jakarta’s flood control projects which were considered to have stalled during the Anies era.

Nirwono Joga, an urban planning expert from Trisakti University, believed that the main problem with the delay of the Ciliwung sewer project “was political interests.

It becomes learning, this program [pengendalian banjir] it must be sustainable, regardless of who is the regional leader on behalf of the community, and not because of political interests. That should be a record for future leaders, Nirwono said when contacted by BBC News Indonesia.

What is Ciliwung water pipe?

The Ciliwung Canal or Ciliwung River Canal is a 1.26 kilometer long tunnel that can drain part of the flow of the Ciliwung River into the East Flood Canal.

The East Flood Canal itself is a flood prevention canal with a catchment area of ​​20,125 hectares which has been constructed since 2003 to accommodate the flow of five rivers in Jakarta, namely Cipinang River, Sunter River, Buaran, the Jati Kramat River and the Cakung River. .

In 2011, runoff from the Ciliwung River, which often causes flooding, prompted the government to consider connecting this river to the Eastern Flood Channel.

Ciliwung Sewer Construction began on December 23, 2013, which was inaugurated by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Chief of Ciliwung Cisadane River Basin Center (BBWSCC) Teuku Iskandar and Joko Widodo while still Governor from DKI Jakarta.

The construction of the Ciliwung canal consists of two pipelines with a diameter of 3.5 meters each.

This sewer can reduce the flow of the Ciliwung River by up to 60 cubic meters per second during Alert State 1.

Meanwhile, the current water flow that is welcomed by the Ciliwung River can reach 508 cubic per second.

How far has he progressed?

Farida Maharani, as Ciliwung River Sodetan Project Manager to the Eastern Flood Channel, said the construction progress has reached 77%.

Until last week, work on the project had reached the water inlet (hall) to the meeting point (arrival tree) 590 meters long.

In fact, this is a follow-up project that ran from 2013 to 2016 and then stopped due to land acquisition issues, Farida said as quoted by Rotary Cabinet Secretariat.

How does this affect Jakarta floods?

Urban planning expert Nirwono Joga said the Ciliwung sewer is not the only flood control system in Jakarta, but is often “regarded as a god” due to its high political profile.

For flood control on the Ciliwung River, Nirwono explained that this ditch has the function of diverting part of the runoff water load from the downstream direction that enters Jakarta to the eastern flood channel. .

For this reason, the construction of the Ciliwung Sewer, which is expected to be completed in April, does not guarantee that the surrounding area will be free from flooding.

Indeed, the Sodetan project is part of the normalization of the 33-kilometre-long Ciliwung River and the construction of the Ciawi and Sukamahi dams in Bogor Regency.

Both dams have started operating, but according to Nirwono, both can only reduce the flood load sent to Jakarta by 30%.

Other sewers located in TB Simatupang and Manggarai areas can reduce runoff loads by 40% as they are diverted to the eastern flood channel.

“That means there’s still 40% coming into Jakarta and it’s not sure if it can hold water runoff if the rains are extreme,” he said.

In this situation, Nirwono said the construction of the sewer and the normalization of the Ciliwung River, which still has 17 kilometers to go, play an important role in reducing the remaining runoff.

But all [pengendali banjir di Sungai Ciliwung] it will only be tested in 2024 when Ciliwung standardization will also be completed.

Even this, Nirwono continued, does not include the comprehensive flood control system in Jakarta which involves a total of 13 rivers in Jakarta such as Pesanggrahan, Angke and Sunter rivers.

If Ciliwung’s scenario is successful, it will be even easier to replicate and become a model for redesigning other rivers in Jakarta and Indonesia. It will be a barometer of the fight against floods. Otherwise, we don’t have a concrete example of how the system works, Nirwono said.

Why is it called “obstructed”?

Initially, the Ciliwung Sewer Project was expected to be completed in 2015. However, when construction was completed for 650 meters during the time of Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok, two lawsuits were filed by those affected by the sewer. land acquisition.

The first lawsuit was filed by the residents of Bidara Cina village in the State Administrative Court (PTUN) in 2015 so that DKI Jakarta Governor’s Decree Number 2779 of 2015 regarding the determination of location for the development of the entrance of the Ciliwung Sodetan river to the eastern flood channel in the village of Bidara Cina has been cancelled.

The Administrative Court granted the residents’ trial on April 25, 2016, but DKI Pemprov appealed to the Supreme Court without going through an appeal.

The second trial is a collective trial of citizens (class action) submitted to the Central District Court of Jakarta for the provincial government to compensate residents’ land and buildings for the construction hall Ciliwung water pipe.

The judge granted the lawsuit, but the provincial government appealed to the DKI High Court in Jakarta. The government again lost on appeal, then filed an appeal in cassation.

These calls were later overturned by Anies Baswedan in 2019 after serving as governor.

During his campaign period, Anies himself often criticized Ahok’s approach to relocating residents to government projects, which he viewed as merely relocating residents.

This promise, according to Nirwono Joga, eventually took hold of the Sodetan construction project and the normalization of the Ciliwung River.

The words relocation are often equated with expulsion, which is what Anies tries to avoid. “We had several meetings with the Water Resources Bureau, the budget is already there, it has been reduced but because the governor’s policy is not there, the land acquisition has not taken place,” Nirwono said.

In 2018, for example, the Pemprov and the DPRD DKI agreed on a land acquisition budget of IDR 1.8 trillion. However, no land was acquired.

Halted land acquisition ultimately prevented the construction process by BBWSCC from continuing.

It is only in 2021 that Anies will acquire land so that this project can operate again.

Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono also confirmed that this project was hampered by the acquisition of land for the construction of a water outlet (exit).

After a while it stopped because the channel had to be widened. There are several obstacles, residents’ houses, Heru told reporters on Thursday (01/26).

However, he also said that the physical development process of the water entrance road has been ongoing for six years.

On Anies’ side, a former TGUPP member, Tatak Ujiyati, denied Jokowi’s statement that the project had been stalled for six years.

According to Tatak, Anies’ decision to revoke the cassation effectively restarted the Ciliwung sewer construction project, which he said stalled in 2015 due to land acquisition, while Ahok was still in operation.

Anies withdrew its appeal and accepted requests from residents, so the project could finally operate again in 2021, Tatak said.

However, Nirwono Joga asked why Anies only restarted the project in 2021.

From 2017 to 2021, why did it stop? That means almost four years. This is a side note because the judicial process is outside of the construction process, which means it is more political politics. More than four years have been wasted on political issues, Nirwono said.

Indeed, the continuation of the sodetan project in 2021 shows that Anies is indeed able to deal with land acquisition issues with a “softer approach” to the community.

Why is the flood issue politically charged?

Nirwono said it is difficult to separate the flooding issue from political influence, as flooding and traffic jams have always been two big problems in the capital that cannot be completely solved.

Therefore, this issue often becomes the arena of political struggles. Anies, for example, who criticized Ahok’s version of the river normalization policy, offered river naturalization as an alternative.

Standardization is seen as widening the river by concreting it in and displacing affected residents. Meanwhile, the naturalization pays more attention to the conservation function around the river.

This concept, according to Nirwono, is actually ideal when compared to channeling runoff into the sea, where the Jakarta coast itself is also at risk of tidal flooding.

Moreover, runoff water can actually be stored in watersheds to deal with the threat of climate change.

But what Anies failed to explain was that naturalization required more land acquisition, Nirwono said.

Until the end of his tenure, the concept of naturalization was not applied in the management of rivers in Jakarta because again it required the acquisition of land.