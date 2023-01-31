Fani Willis will soon indict Trump. Here’s what it looks like: – CREW





Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into attempts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election has been ongoing for nearly two years and its first indictments are likely weeks, if not days away. While we don’t know what crimes Trump and his allies will be charged with, the expected indictments will bring desperately needed accountability and demonstrate that no one – not even the former president – is above the law.

The special grand jury that began investigating the potential criminality last May has completed its work and recommended that its report be made public. At a hearing on January 24, 2023, prosecutors objected to immediate release of the report, suggesting the appropriate time to release it would be if and when the prosecution decides to press charges, signaling that decisions may be imminent. . Judge Robert McBurney has not yet made a decision regarding the release of the report.

Since Willis began his investigation, targeted letters have reportedly been sent to Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and 18 others, including some or all of the 16 Fake Voters, advising them that they are the target of investigation. Meanwhile, the special grand jury is said to have heard testimony from crucial witnesses, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Senator Lindsey Graham, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and former Trump chief. Mark Meadows staff.

Below is a summary of the charges the special grand jury may recommend and an explanation of some of the legal issues that may arise in the near future if Trump and others are indicted. For a fuller understanding of these legal charges and the potential defenses Donald Trump may raise, please see CREW’s report written with the Brookings Institution.

Possible crimes Election-related crimes: Incitement to commit voter fraud (Ga. Code Ann. §21-2-604(a)); Intentional interference with the exercise of electoral functions (Ga. Code Ann. §21-2-597); Interference with primaries and elections (Ga. Code Ann. §21-2-566); and Conspiracy to commit voter fraud (Ga. Code Ann. §21-2-603)

While the elements of these charges vary, the crux of each offense is that, through conduct such as Trump’s appeal to the Secretary of State’s chief investigator, Frances Watson, urging him to find fraud in deviating from established auditing procedures, his call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding, and at times threatening, that he “find 11,780 votes” and orchestrating the bogus voter scheme, Trump did pressure on Georgian officials to change the legal outcome of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. The scale of Trump’s actions before and after the election provide a clear and consistent intent to solicit and pressure government officials to overturn the election results.

Non-election crimes: Making false statements (Ga. Code Ann. § 16-10-20); Improperly influencing witnesses (Ga. Code Ann. § 16-10-93); False in the first degree (Ga. Code Ann. 16-9-1); Criminal solicitation (Ga. Code Ann. § 16-4-7); False oath (Ga. Code Ann. § 16-10-71)

Trump allegedly repeatedly lied about the 2020 election to Georgian officials and used this deceptive conduct, along with intimidation and threats, to pressure them into changing the election outcome. Trump may have committed the crime of misrepresentation and inappropriately influencing government officials when he repeatedly told Raffensperger that he had won the election, as well as when he listed numerous inaccuracies and falsehoods regarding the elections. Since the documents signed by the bogus voters included lies about their role and authority in the 2020 election, they may have committed false oaths and forgery in the first degree. Moreover, Trump and his allies may have committed criminal solicitation when they solicited conduct from Georgia state officials to alter the election results in Trump’s favor.

RICO Crimes: Georgia RICO Law (Ga. Code Ann. § 16-14-1 et seq.)

Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act recognizes that while one person’s violations of individual criminal laws are wrong, a company that repeatedly breaks the law is worse and should face penalties. additional.

To be charged, the law requires a “pattern” of misconduct as evidenced by violations of two or more specified crimes, including the misrepresentation or undue influence crimes mentioned above. Experts believe the RICO charges are a very real possibility for Trump based on his repeated appeals to election officials, false claims and alleged coordinated attempts to provide fraudulent voter certificates.

Upcoming legal issues Constitution of a separate grand jury

A special purpose grand jury performs an investigative function and focuses only on one case or issue, unlike a regular grand jury which might hear evidence in hundreds of cases. Although special purpose grand juries in Georgia typically investigate public corruption, they provide a useful vehicle for investigating complex investigative issues and allow a jury to develop a deeper understanding of the issues. Special purpose grand juries are not subject to the typical fixed two-month duration of regular grand juries in Georgia, but rather are convened for any period of time necessary to complete their investigation. Unlike a typical grand jury, a special purpose grand jury cannot return a “true indictment”. They can, however, issue public reports after examination by a judge-commissioner. The report may recommend indictments for criminal acts discovered during the investigation, but it cannot recommend indictments against specific individuals. The district attorney can then prosecute indictments of all recommended crimes through a regular grand jury. So even though the special grand jury made recommendations in its report, Willis will have to ask the regular grand jury to indict. In Fulton County, the regular grand jury is still constituted and meets every Tuesday and Friday.

Right to a speedy trial

Defendants in Georgia have the constitutional right and the right of the state to demand a speedy trial. The right to a speedy trial applies when a person is formally charged, charged with a crime, or charged. Under Georgian law, an accused must be brought to trial by the ordinary court following his arrest. In Fulton County, defendants who are charged can request expedited trials that begin at the end of the warrant following the two-month period in which they are charged. Regular grand juries (as opposed to a special grand jury) in Georgia serve two-month terms. For this reason, most charges are brought at the start of a new grand jury term. If so, charges could be brought in early March, when the next grand jury term begins.

The potential defenses raised by Donald Trump

Trump’s lawyers will likely argue a variety of defenses that downplay her conduct or seek to shield her from prosecution. This includes the following defenses:

Immunity: Immunity is the assertion that Trump is protected as a federal official from infringement of his powers granted by the Constitution or federal law. It exists to protect the president’s exercise of discretion in the performance of his duties, but does not extend to actions taken outside of his legitimate duties. Neither the Constitution nor federal law gives the president any authority over the process of counting or tabulating ballots or certifying an election; it is constitutionally committed to the states.

First Amendment: The First Amendment protects speech, including political speech. However, speech integral to criminal conduct — such as fight words, threats, and solicitations — is categorically outside the protection of the First Amendment.

Intent: The factual defense Trump is likely to make is that he was insisting on his good faith belief that he had actually won – that he was trying to get the election right. But a candidate who believes he has won the election has no legal protection to commit crimes in pursuit of that belief. Additionally, the Jan. 6 final report of the select committee is replete with evidence that Trump was repeatedly told he lost the election and still engaged in criminal conduct.

Selective/retaliatory prosecution: a selective protection/retaliatory claim requires showing that you were treated differently from people in a similar situation; there is no evidence of that in this case.

All of these defenses should fail as we explain in detail in our report.

Pardon

A presidential pardon is irrelevant in Willis’ case because a president’s clemency power extends only to federal offenses. The Governor of Georgia also does not have the power to pardon at the state level, as this power is vested in a five-member state council under the Georgian constitution. Members of the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Pardons are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate for staggered, renewable 7-year terms. A request for pardon must be presented to them in writing, indicating the grounds on which the request is based. Under Georgian law, the Council can only grant a pardon in two cases: (1) if a person proves their innocence of the crime for which they have been convicted under Georgian law; or (2) if a person has served their full sentence, including any probationary time and fines, and is also free from supervision and/or criminal involvement for at least five consecutive years. A pardon or clemency can only be granted by a majority vote of the council.

In the coming weeks, Donald Trump is likely to be charged with multiple crimes in Georgia. While he may try to raise specious defenses, like allegations of immunity or bias on the part of prosecutors, he is unlikely – and should not – succeed. No one is above the law, not even Donald Trump.

