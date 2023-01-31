Pompeo highlights threat from China after Air Force general predicts war by 2025





Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that Chinese President Xi Jinping was watching for “American weakness”, after a four-star Air Force general assumed the United States would be at war with the most populous country in the world by 2025. Pompeo joined “Special Report” to discuss foreign affairs and the release of his new book “Never Give an Inch” when asked about General Mike Minihan’s remarks. “I take General Minihan seriously, in the sense that he is clearly very concerned that we are not doing enough to prepare ourselves to deter the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo said. “I think that’s what he really meant. It’s hard to put deadlines on any of these things: he says 2025.” THE AGGRESSION OF IRAN AND CHINA SHOWS THAT THE DISSIDENTS HAVE REGIMES STARTED IN THEIR HEART: ENES FREEDOM “But make no mistake, Xi Jinping is watching for US weakness. He’s watching for lack of resolve. And if he sees an opportunity, he will take that opportunity.” Minihan is in charge of Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base near O’Fallon, Ill., which oversees refueling and transport-related aircraft. He reportedly wrote a note suggesting war with China within 2 years. “My gut tells me we will fight in 2025,” Minihan wrote, adding that his officers should instruct the military with “the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most.” POMPEO RESPONDS TO WAPO ON KHASHOGGI’S COMMENTS The Pentagon later tried to downplay the memo, according to the New York Post, with a spokesperson saying Minihan’s comments “are not representative of the Department.” [of Defense]’s view of China.” In ‘Special Report’, Pompeo also addressed the threat from Iran, which he said was underscored again recently following the arrest and indictment of three individuals linked to Iran in the assassination attempt. of an American journalist on American soil. “We know that the regime, the ayatollah and now [President Ebrahim] Raisi, the butcher of Tehran, we know these are people who want to wipe Israel off the face of the earth, they are happy to take on America next,” Pompeo said. “We know they’re trying to hit Americans here at home. We saw there were three people charged, arrested here in the United States for trying to kill an American civilian.” “They are bad actors and our mission in the Trump administration was to deny them wealth and resources to reduce both their ability to commit terror and to do the hard work, research and development work of their weapons program. CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Rafat Amirov of Iran and Khalid Mehdiyev allegedly an Azerbaijani national living in Yonkers, NY and Polad Omarov of the Czech Republic have been charged with murder-for-hire and money laundering according to a ministry indictment of Justice. The DOJ did not identify the victim by name, only that he is a journalist and human rights activist based in Brooklyn, NY, with a history of highlighting the Iran’s human rights violations and repression of freedom of expression. Journalist Masih Alinejad later identified herself as the victim, saying “the country where I was born, Iran, the government wants to kill me, but my adopted country wants to protect me.”

