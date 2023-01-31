Ron DeSantis is actively preparing for the presidential race and Donald Trump is collapsing





Ron DeSantis has yet to announce that he plans to run for president in 2024, although he might as well have done so. For one thing, he’s publishing a memoir, a centuries-old tradition among elected officials fighting for 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. On the other hand, he has taken to making statements pitting Florida against the rest of the nation and potential voters: While so many across the country have relegated peoples’ rights to the graveyard, Florida has been at the forefront of freedoms. On the other hand, her team literally holds meetings with people she wants to hire to launch her campaign.

The Washington Post reports that the Florida governor’s advisers are actively preparing for a possible presidential election, according to two people familiar with the matter who described preliminary staffing meetings and moves with the outlet. One of the sources told the Post that DeSantiss’ political team has already identified several potential hires in early primary states such as New Hampshire and Iowa, adding that Phil Cox and Generra Peck, who have been members key to the candidacy for the re-election of governors, are involved in the ongoing process. talks about 2024. Neither Peck, who served as the DeSantiss 2022 campaign manager, nor Cox, who previously served as executive director of the Republican Governors Association, responded to Posts requests for comment. New Hampshire GOP delegate Bill Bowen told the newspaper he was confident there was a good network of establishment party members in New Hampshire who would quickly mount a highly effective DeSantis campaign.

And while this is undoubtedly good news for the dozens of billionaires who would like to see the governor of Florida become president, it is clearly a less welcome development for one individual in particular, namely Donald Trump, who attacked DeSantis on Saturday. about possibly throwing his name in the ring, telling the Associated Press that would be a big act of disloyalty because, you know, I brought him in [to the Floridas governor mansion]. He had no chance. His political life was over. He also insisted to reporters that DeSantis misrepresented his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

The weekend broadsides, of course, are just the latest in a Trump meltdown that has now gone on for months over the prospect of DeSantis running against him. Shortly before the midterm elections, the ex-president said of the governor of Florida: If he showed up, I’ll tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anyone other than maybe his wife, who really runs his campaign. Then, after many of his prime candidates were embarrassed at the midterm ballots and the conservative media all but dumped him for ole Ron, Trump lost his mind in a tirade that got so untangled that he seemed to suggest he had done something major. criminality. Earlier this month, hetolda’s conservative podcast, from his potential competition: So, you know, now I hear he might want to run against me. Manage so well that the way I handle things. Trump didn’t elaborate on that threat, but if the past is prologue, the manipulation will imply that Ron’s great-great-great-grandfather was implicated in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and that Casey DeSantis isn’t as hot as Melania.

In related news, Trump told reporters on Saturday that former UN ambassador Nikki Haley had recently told him she was considering a 2024 bid and should do so. Which presumably means he doesn’t see her as a competitor at all. (He also claimed she said, I would never run against my president, he was a great president.)

As for a Trump vs. DeSantis matchup, a recent poll showed the former president beating the current governor by 19 points, while a New Hampshire-specific one had DeSantis beating Trump by 12. So you can probably relate why there is some tension in Mar-a -Lago these days.

