Supreme Court to hear argument over BBC documentary on PM Modi; waste of time in court, says Rijiju | India News







The joint petition alleging that criticizing the government or its policies does not amount to violating the sovereignty and integrity of the country and blocking critical views is unconstitutional.

The case was mentioned before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Judges PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala and the court released the hearing on February 6.

The petitioners have also been part of Twitter and Google (India) in the case of the removal of their posts sharing the BBC documentary and alleged that the Center’s action violated the right to freedom of speech and expression granted by the Constitution. Regarding students not being allowed to screen it on campus, the petitioners alleged that the documentary itself was not censored. NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear a plea challenging the government’s decision to block the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, Chief Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju target plaintiffs’ lawyer Prashant Bhushan journalist N Ram and Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra for wasting valuable SC time.The joint petition alleging that criticizing the government or its policies does not amount to violating the sovereignty and integrity of the country and blocking critical views is unconstitutional.The case was mentioned before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Judges PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala and the court released the hearing on February 6.The petitioners have also been part of Twitter and Google (India) in the case of the removal of their posts sharing the BBC documentary and alleged that the Center’s action violated the right to freedom of speech and expression granted by the Constitution. Regarding students not being allowed to screen it on campus, the petitioners alleged that the documentary itself was not censored. This is how they waste precious Supreme Court time where thousands of ordinary citizens wait and demand dates for justice, Rijiju tweeted, tagging the news video clip about Ram, Moitra and Bhushan moving the SC. Campus where students attempted to screen a banned BBC documentary Citizens, including the press, have the fundamental right to see, form an informed opinion, criticize, report and legally distribute the content of the documentary, because the right to freedom of speech and expression incorporates the right to receive and disseminate information as retained by this court, the petition states.

Rijiju previously commented on the court accepting frivolous motions and bail applications instead of focusing on issues of constitutional significance and those involving points of law. This time, however, he refrained from referring to the court agreeing to hear the petition. The petition states that those in important positions must have shoulders broad enough to gracefully accept criticism of themselves, for critical evaluation is the cornerstone of democracy.

The documentary is a journalistic production by a media house concerning a part of Indian history dating back more than 20 years. It is the product of journalistic efforts and contains the stories, interviews and statements of various Indian citizens, in addition to official documents and facts that are already part of the public domain. Although the content of the documentary may be considered critical of the past conduct of various persons currently holding positions in central government, its content is protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution , the petition states. A similar motion has also been filed by lawyer ML Sharma over the controversy, which will also be taken up for hearing next week.

The order dated January 20 issued by the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the subsequent and consequential proceedings under Rule 16 of the 2021 Regulations censoring the claimants’ documentary and tweets are not available in the public domain. The censorship of petitioners’ freedom of speech and expression by the executive through orders and opaque procedures is patently arbitrary as it undermines petitioners’ fundamental right to effectively seek judicial review of administrative actions, says the petition.

