Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks – Pakistan





Former chairman and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, on Monday sent a notice to Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, regarding the latter’s comments on a plot of assassination designed by Zardari to kill him, Aaj reported. News.

Farooq Naek, a PPP member and former president of the Senate, delivered the notice to Imran on Zardari’s behalf.

The notice urges Imran to issue an unconditional apology for his baseless remarks within 14 days or legal action will be taken against him.

On Friday, Imran claimed Zardari was behind a Plan C to assassinate him after the first two offers failed.

In a televised address, the former prime minister claimed that the PPP co-chairman hired a terrorist team to have him killed after the previous attempt. [in Wazirabad] on his failed life.

The PTI leader claimed that Zardari used the money earned from corruption in Sindh to pay off a terrorist organization to plan an attack on his life.

Imran claimed powerful people in the agencies were involved in the latest attempt, and Zardari was one of the people behind it.

Without naming anyone, Imran also said another plot was hatched to have him killed by a religious extremist during the attack on Wazirabad in November last year, where he was shot in the leg.

After the speech, PPP announced on Saturday that it would send a legal notice to Imran to withdraw his statement.

The PPP leaders said that Imran’s allegation is baseless and a lie and that the PTI chairman is afflicted with depression and panic.

They said that Imrans’ allegations are never based on reality. If they were, he would surely have approached the available forums according to the Constitution and the law, but he never went.

If Imran does not withdraw his statement, the PPP has the right to go to forums and courts for civil and criminal prosecution, they added.

