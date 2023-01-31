Putin threatened to kill Boris Johnson with a missile, says former British PM | Article





Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘threatened’ Boris Johnson with a missile attack shortly before Russia large scale invasion of Ukraine,” said the former British Prime Minister. According to a new BBC documentary to be aired tonight, the threat was made in a phone call made during the flurry of diplomatic activity in the run-up to February 24 last year. “He kind of threatened me at one point and said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute,’ or something like that,” Johnson said citing Putin. Johnson and other Western leaders have rushed to Kyiv to show their support for Ukraine and try to deter a Russian attack, and the British prime minister has become one of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s most passionate backers. Prior to the invasion, Johnson says he took pains to tell Putin there was no imminent prospect of Ukraine joining NATO, while warning him that any invasion would mean “more NATO, no less NATO” on Russia’s borders, reports AFP. “He said, ‘Boris, you’re saying Ukraine isn’t going to join NATO anytime soon.’ And I said, ‘Well, he’s not going to join NATO for the foreseeable future.’ You know that full well,” Johnson added. “I think from the very relaxed tone he took and the kind of detachment he seemed to have, he was just playing with my attempts to get him to negotiate.” On Monday, the Kremlin dismissed Johnson’s claim as a “lie” and insisted there were no “missile threats”. “What Mr. Johnson said is not true. More specifically, it is a lie,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “Furthermore, either it’s a conscious lie – then you have to ask Mr Johnson for what purpose he chose this version of events – or it was unintentional and in fact he didn’t understand what President Putin was talking to him. “I know what was discussed during this conversation… There were no missile threats.” The BBC documentary traces the growing rift between the Russian leader and the West in the years leading up to the invasion of Ukraine. It also features Zelensky reflecting on his thwarted ambitions to join NATO before Russia attacked. “If you know that tomorrow Russia will occupy Ukraine, why don’t you give me something today with which I can stop it?” he says. “Or if you can’t give it to me, then stop it yourself.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kyivpost.com/post/11628 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos