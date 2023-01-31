Lindsey Graham says there’s ‘only one Donald Trump’ and the GOP can’t have ‘Trump policies’ without him





US President Donald Trump and Senator Lindsey Graham.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

There can be no Trump politics without Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Saturday.

Graham said there may be other “talented” people in the Republican Party.

“But there is only one Donald Trump,” Graham concluded.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said the GOP cannot reap the benefits of former President Donald Trump’s policies while electing someone else in 2024.

“How many times have you heard, ‘We like Trump’s policies, but we want someone new? ‘” Graham said Saturday at a Trump campaign event in South Carolina. “There is no Trump politics without Donald Trump.”

Graham went on to call the former president “strong” and “reliable” and said Trump had made the world “a better place”.

“We live in a dangerous world right now. The good news for the Republican Party is that there are many, many talented people out there for the years to come,” Graham said.

“But there’s only one Donald Trump. And I mean it, you can talk about his politics, but you couldn’t do what he did,” the senator added.

Graham’s recent show of unreserved support for Trump contrasts sharply with his hesitation in November. After Trump announced he would run for president, Graham said Trump would be “tough to beat” but refrained from endorsing him.

Despite his quiet support for Trump last year, Graham remained for years one of the former president’s staunchest allies.

This is Trump’s third presidential run. He won his race against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and lost to Joe Biden in 2020. Trump could face a challenge from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024, although DeSantis hasn’t said whether he will run.

Representatives for Trump and Graham did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

