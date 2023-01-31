Turkish opposition promises more democracy if it wins elections





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) A coalition of six Turkish opposition parties working to end two decades of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to a return to parliamentary democracy if their alliance wins the elections which will probably be held on May 14. . At a ceremony in Ankara, the six parties presented their 240-page common program for the country’s post-election future, but did not name a common candidate to stand against Erdogan. We will move to a strengthened parliamentary system for a strong, liberal, democratic and fair system in which the separation of powers is established, said Faik Oztrak, deputy leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP. He added that the plan provides for greater separation of powers, including an increased role for parliament and an independent judiciary. Erdogan, who has served since 2003 first as prime minister and then as president since 2014, introduced a presidential system in 2018 that abolished the post of prime minister and concentrated most power in the hands of the president. The president’s office had been a largely ceremonial position until then. The opposition has blamed Turkey’s woes, including an economic downturn and an erosion of rights and freedoms, on Erdogan’s system which they say amounts to one man. The presidential system was narrowly approved in a referendum in 2017 and was installed after the 2018 elections. The six parties, known as the National Alliance or Table of Six, have come together over the past year to craft a common plan to defeat Erdogan and plan a return to a more democratic system. But the failure of the six parties to nominate a common candidate to run against Erdogan has frustrated opposition supporters. CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu hinted at a race despite the high popularity of Istanbul and Ankara mayors, who successfully ousted Erdogan’s ruling party in 2019 local elections. The longtime Turkish leader has seen declining support due to economic instability and soaring inflation, but has embarked on a spending spree, including increases to the minimum wage and pension benefits , to regain votes. On foreign policy issues, the six parties pledged to work to complete the process of full European Union membership, improve strained relations with the United States on the basis of mutual trust and strive to return to the US-led F-35 fighter jet. program. Turkey was kicked out of the project following the Erdogan government’s purchase of Russian-made missile defense systems. Besides Kilicdaroglus CHP, the opposition alliance is made up of the nationalist Good Party of Meral Akseners; Temel Karamollaoglu conservative Felicity Party; Democratic Party Gultekin Uysals; The Democracy and Progress Party led by Ali Babacan; and Future Party chaired by Ahmet Davutoglu. Davutoglu and Babacan were co-founders of Erdogan’s ruling party and held leadership positions before breaking away from the movement to criticize Erdogan’s policies. The pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, which is the second largest opposition party, is excluded from the alliance. This party is threatened with closure following a severe government crackdown for its alleged links with banned Kurdish militant groups. __ Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/politics-turkey-government-recep-tayyip-erdogan-49b2a7d7afa1e476d2eab40f4dbca8e4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos