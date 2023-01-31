Zardari PPP demands unconditional apology from Imran Khan over ‘baseless’ murder allegations against ex-prez





Asif Ali Zadari’s Pakistan People’s Party on Monday sent a legal notice to Imran Khan demanding an unconditional apology within 14 days for making baseless accusations against the ex-president that he was plotting to kill him.

Khan, 70, who is still recovering from last year’s shooting attack, in a video address to party workers last week accused Zardari, 67, of paying terrorists and hatching a new plan with members of the country’s powerful intelligence agencies to assassinate him after the two previous attempts failed.

Asif Zardari poured his corruption money into a terrorist organization backed by enablers from a powerful state agency to launch another attack on me, according to former Prime Minister Khan.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in its legal opinion served through veteran party lawyer Farooq Naek asserted that the baseless accusations of a malicious and defamatory nature that you attempted to defame our client across national and international.

He added, that by your defamatory, defamatory, scandalous remarks and your allegations of a serious nature, you tried to create a link between our client and terrorist organizations, blindly ignoring the fact that our client and his party remained victims of terrorism .

The party in the notice said former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Zardari’s wife, was also assassinated by terrorists.

He then called on former PM Khan to issue an unconditional apology on TV, in print and on social media, within 14 days of receiving the notice warning him otherwise to press charges. courts in Pakistan as well as in England.

The case would include, but not be limited to, a lawsuit for damages for Rs 1 billion.

Khan currently lives in Lahore where he frequently interacts with party leaders and journalists.

Zardari’s PPP is part of the coalition government set up after the overthrow of Khan’s government in April last year.

Zardari played a key role in the success of the vote of no confidence against Khan.

