Road to 2024 | With PM Modi’s push, BJP will field more women in polls, with or without quota

AFTER the MANDAL-KAMANDAL politics of the past two decades brought about overwhelming changes in the political landscape, the BJP identified that the next game-changer for India’s electoral scene would be more women leading from the front.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often invoked the country’s nari shakti (women’s power) and identified women as the BJP’s silent voters. He used his 2022 Independence Day speech to call for respect for women. Last April, while addressing party workers on the BJP’s founding day, Modi said government policies and welfare measures for women had boosted their confidence and made them voters loyal to the BJP.

Turnout for female voters has increased, overtaking males in some state elections. The party believes this is one of the reasons for its dramatic return to power in Uttar Pradesh last year, with women voters outnumbering men in state elections.

So, party leaders say, on the road to the 2024 general election, there could be more programs and programs targeted at women by the government, ultimately culminating in the masterstroke: the passage of the the long-awaited and long-awaited women’s reservation.

There are clear signals on this. One of Modi’s standing instructions to party leaders is that there must be a strong female representation of women on the national election candidate list. Whenever the party’s central election commission meets, the prime minister always asks how many women have received tickets. So, before presenting the list, the leaders specify beforehand that these many women are on it, said a party leader.

For Tripura, who goes to the polls on February 16, women represent 11 of the 55 BJP candidates, including Pratima Bhoumik, a surprise choice given that she is a Union minister of state. Party sources said Bhoumik, who will contest from Dhanpur, could be the party’s chief minister if the BJP wins. This would make her the first-ever female CM in the Northeast, sending a strong message to female voters in the region, where their social status is on average higher than that of other states.

Last year, after Modi urged BJP-led states to focus on policies and welfare measures for women, Tripura was among the states that announced the reservation of 33% of all jobs governments for women.

In his address to the BJP workers last April, the Prime Minister said: Along with the Dalits, the weaker sections, the backward and the young, women too are now supporting the BJP… Women have won new rights, the good governance gave them security and the maintenance of their health. beware, the programs provide them with a gas connection, free rations and health benefits.

Among the BJP outfits that will spread the message of the government’s initiatives ahead of the 2024 elections is the Mahila Morcha, which is expected to launch a nationwide training program for its members on such programs starting next month. After the training, the workers would travel to the states to monitor the programs and ensure that no deserving person was left behind. This is to see that women’s awareness of the party is maximum, said BJP Chairman Mahila Morcha, Vanathi Srinavasan.

If Modi secures passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, reserving 33% of seats for women in parliament and state assemblies, it will be an important legacy for the prime minister.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill to grant reservations to women was first debated in parliament in September 1996, but was later torpedoed by regional parties, as well as in 1998, 1999 and 2010.

Giving more representation to women in legislative bodies has been a cause undertaken by several prime ministers, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. However, this has been a lost cause so far, with the figures pointing to the failure of the first Lok Sabha which had 22 women (4.4% of the total); the sixth had 19 women parliamentarians (3.4%); while in the current, their number at 78 still represents only 14.4%. No state has more than 15% female representation in its assemblies.

In 1998, the Vajpayee government introduced a Women’s Quota Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha but lapsed once the short-lived government fell and the House was dissolved.

In 2008, the Manmohan Singh government decided to go the Rajya Sabha route, where a bill does not lapse due to the continuing nature of the Upper House. A committee headed by Congress leader Jayanthi Natarajan clearly gave the bill the green light. However, the Rajya Sabha witnessed one of its worst chaotic sessions and unruly scenes when the bill was finally passed on International Women’s Day (8 March) in 2010.

The bill was finally passed with 186 votes the following day, but has been pending before the Lok Sabha ever since.

The most innovative measures for women’s representation in politics remain the 73rd (Panchayat Raj) and 74th (Municipal Bodies) amendments bills passed in 1992 under the PV Narasimha Rao government, reserving 33% of seats for women in panchayats and local urban bodies.

With its raw majority in the Lok Sabha, the BJP can easily push through the Women’s Quota Bill now. Even if there are changes in the original legislation, he may have no trouble getting them approved by the Rajya Sabha, with the major parties expected to give him their backing. Several regional parties, such as the BJD, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK support the reservation for women. The older generation of the RJD and the Samajwadi Party, which were among its most vehement opponents, are no longer there.

Although there is an opinion that legislation is not necessary to guarantee equal rights for women, most of them quote Renuka Ray, member of the Constituent Assembly, who opposed it as an insult to women’s intelligence and ability, its appeal to women of all castes, regions and religions cannot be underestimated.

And this Modi and the BJP know.