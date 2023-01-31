Trump sues Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster, Paramount for $50 million





Former President Donald Trump speaks May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. The rally is being held in support of Harriet Hageman, Rep. Liz Cheney’s main challenger in Wyoming.

Strange Chet | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued famed journalist Bob Woodward for releasing audio recordings of his interviews with Trump, who claims he never agreed to allow the tapes to be sold to the public.

Woodward, publisher Simon & Schuster and its parent company, Paramount Global, ‘illegally usurped’ Trump’s copyright and other rights by releasing an audiobook containing hours of ‘raw’ audio from Woodward’s many interviews with Trump, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is asking for $50 million or more, which it says is based on an estimate that the audiobook, ‘The Trump Tapes,’ sold more than 2 million copies at $24.99 each.

The 31-page lawsuit, filed in federal court in Pensacola, Florida, alleges that Trump “repeatedly told Woodward, in the presence of others, that he agreed to be recorded for the sole purpose that Woodward can write a single book.”

That book, 2021’s “Rage,” failed to replicate the success of Woodward’s previous book about Trump’s White House, according to the lawsuit. Woodward then “decided to exploit, usurp, and capitalize on President Trump’s voice by releasing the audio recordings of their interviews with President Trump in the form of an audiobook,” according to the complaint.

Simon & Schuster did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Woodward interviewed Trump by phone and in person 19 times between December 2019 and August 2020, according to the lawsuit. Woodward and his publisher collected more than eight hours of audio from those interviews, plus another from 2016, for the audiobook, which was released last October “without President Trump’s permission”, the lawsuit says. .

Trump “made Woodward repeatedly aware, both formally and informally, of the nature of the limited license to any recording, thereby reserving commercialization and all other rights in the narration to himself,” according to the lawsuit.

The complaint also alleges that Trump and his attorneys had previously “confronted” the defendants about the dispute, but they “brazenly refused to acknowledge President Trump’s copyright and contractual rights.”

The lawsuit notes that the audio was also transformed into CD, paperback, and e-book formats, “all at President Trump’s expense and without accounting to him.”

The lawsuit charged all three defendants with unjust enrichment and named the author himself for breach of contract and “implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing.”

Trump has sued Woodward, who are half of the legendary journalism duo that broke the Nixon-era Watergate scandal, as he ramps up his 2024 presidential campaign. Weeks before the launch of his current bid for the House Blanche, a federal judge has dismissed Trump’s sprawling lawsuit against Democratic presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton and a cadre of former officials, calling it a “political manifesto.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/30/trump-sues-bob-woodward-simon-schuster-paramount-for-50-million.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos