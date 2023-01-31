With hidden signals, Xi indicates the break with the Putin pact





In early February, Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Kremlin dictator Putin in Beijing. Putin had gone there to mark the opening of the Olympics. After their conversation, the two leaders jointly announced that their countries would be bound by a special and close friendship in the future. It seems that the two men wanted to clear up the feuds of the past: in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the two communist powers separated, which the United States used to get closer to the People’s Republic . The differences between Xi and Putin are in the details A historical error, Xi is certain. Under him, China should be brought back to the ideological path: young and old must therefore study Xi’s Thought, a heavy ideological package in three volumes. Even dictator Putin considers a US-led world order an insult. He called the fall of the Soviet Union the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century. The two leaders are thus united in their rejection of the current world order, based on human rights, freedom and the rule of law. The alternative they represent is maximum state repression, technological surveillance and aggressive warfare. However, the devil is in the details: Putin would like to set the whole world on fire in his destructive mania, while Xi would like to use tricks to subjugate the world and make it his own. It does this by using the existing world order, undermining it and imposing Chinese supremacy over countries, through economic agreements. Xi believes that human beings are inherently greedy and corrupt. China sends signals that it wants to break free from friendship with Russia This is why his regime bribes politicians and civil servants in the countries it wants to serve. A good example is the Solomon Islands, which Xi wants to control due to their location in the Pacific Ocean. Suffice it to say, Xi took office promising to end corruption in China. Of course, nothing can come of it if its main instrument of Chinese foreign policy is corruption. However, unequivocal signals have indeed been sent from Beijing in recent weeks, which are intended to signal to the free world that the People’s Republic does not want to bind itself completely to Russia and does not want to emancipate itself from “the friendship “. again. Two strong signals have been sent to the diplomatic world to underline this intention: Qin Gang, until recently Chinese Ambassador to the United States of America, will become the new Chinese Foreign Minister. He replaces Wang Yi, who had become the unsympathetic face of China’s aggressive expansion policy.

Alexander Grlach’s book (announcement) Red Alert: How China’s Aggressive Foreign Policy in the Pacific is Leading to World War

Qin Gang and Zhao Lijan: Two Personal Details Are Crucial to Understanding What’s Going On Before leaving the United States, Qin praised the country and its people in an interview. There has long been no official praise for America from the People’s Republic, while China’s best-known government spokesman, Zhao Lijian, has been given a new post. Like Wang Yi, Zhao belongs to the camp of “wolf warriors”, those diplomats and politicians from Beijing who believe in an aggressive and overly nationalist People’s Republic and display it on the diplomatic scene, without any diplomacy. The fact that Beijing has so detached itself from Xi’s politics over the past decade is astonishing, and in any case remarkable. Because in the diplomatic world, such gestures are considered authentic acts intended to represent something substantial. Nowhere is it more true that tone makes music than on the diplomatic scene. So you can’t just dismiss these two personal details as diversionary tactics, at least not yet. During a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the fall, Beijing’s leaders had already tried to unite with the free world and condemned Putin’s announcement that he could also carry out a nuclear attack on Ukrainian soil. This condemnation is not cause for celebration as it reflects the official position of the international community on the use of such weapons of mass destruction, but in the meantime, one can rejoice if Xi’s China accommodates the free world would not -what a few millimeters. China’s economic situation forces Xi to compromise The reason for this conciliation may be that the People’s Republic’s economy is on the brink thanks to Xi’s failed policies and nomenklatura. The housing bubble, which could suck the country’s entire middle class into the abyss, is artificially keeping Beijing alive, only increasing the risk of a much bigger crash later. Chinese exports have collapsed and domestic consumption is also sluggish, leading to high unemployment, especially among young people. In addition, workers are protesting more and more frequently when promised wages have to be withheld. In the end, Beijing also realized that in such a situation, it is not viable to threaten all of its neighbors with war. During a visit to the Chinese capital, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was offered the prospect of trade deals and attempts to defuse dispute over China’s claim that parts of the Spratly Islands belong to the People’s Republic. Xi comes to the conclusion that friendship with Putin does more harm than good For while it is true that Beijing is now importing gas and oil from Russia (as well as from India) at heavily discounted prices, it is also true that Russia is not replacing China’s adequate market, that it could lose in the free world if the partnership with Moscow continue. China has every reason to withdraw from Russia. From the outside, it is unclear to what extent Leader Xi is being forced to make this change of course, or whether he has personally come to believe that his friendship with Putin is doing him more harm than good. Now is a good time again for the United States and its allies to take China’s signals seriously and, like half a century ago, use the riff between the two dictatorships and open up to again the door to China in the global community in the hope that the country off the warpath, Xi led it.

