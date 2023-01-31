Prime Minister says ‘World’s eyes on India’s budget amid global uncertainty’





President Draupadi Murmu will address both chambers for the first time, he said. New Delhi: Important voices in the economic world are giving positive signals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he arrived in parliament for the budget session. President Draupadi Murmu will address both chambers for the first time, he said, adding that it is a proud day for the tribal society. “It is a tradition in Parliament that when a new MP speaks for the first time, the whole of Parliament shows him respect and creates an atmosphere that gives him confidence. Likewise, today’s speech is a premiere of the president,” he said. The Prime Minister said that even the Finance Minister who will present the Union budget tomorrow is a woman, and that not only India but the whole world is keeping an eye on our budget. “This budget will also be a bright spot for the faltering global economy. I am sure that Nirmala (Sitharaman) ji will live up to all expectations,” the prime minister said. “We have only one thought, country comes first. In the budget session, we will argue and discuss as well. We will have a very good discussion on every issue in the House. All MPs will participate in this session with full preparation. This session will be important for all of us,” he added. An economic study by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran will be tabled in parliament today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a day before she presents the budget for the next financial year. The Economic Survey is the government’s examination of how the economy has performed over the past year. India’s annual pre-budget economic survey is expected to peg GDP growth at 6-6.8% for 2023-24, Reuters news agency reported, citing a source. The government survey will likely indicate growth is estimated at 6.5% for 2023-24 in the baseline scenario, the person said, declining to be named because the matter was confidential. It would be the slowest in three years. Nominal growth is expected to be 11% for 2023-24, the Reuters source added. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also said on Tuesday that it expects some slowdown in India’s economy over the next financial year and forecast growth of 6.1% from 6.8% in the previous year. current fiscal year ending March 31. Growth in India is expected to decline from 6.8% in 2022 to 6.1% in 2023 before picking up to 6.8% in 2024, with domestic demand resilient despite external headwinds, according to the Outlook Outlook update. the IMF’s world economy. I want to say that we had a positive view of India in our October forecast. That positive view is largely unchanged, said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist and director of the IMF’s research department. Wednesday’s Union budget will test the government’s resolve to remain fiscally prudent as expectations of lower taxes, a wider social safety net and a further increase production are gaining momentum ahead of the national election, Bloomberg said. Ms Sitharaman could change income tax brackets to relieve the country’s vast middle class and increase spending for the poor through programs such as rural jobs, while increasing financial incentives for local manufacturing, according to reports. economists and local media reports, Bloomberg added. .

