Report: Donald Trump May Actually Be Indicted Over Stormy Daniels Hush Money Payment





The 2016 presidential election represented many historic firsts. It was the first time that a major party elected a woman as a candidate. It was the first time a candidate had bragged about being able to shoot someone on a main thoroughfare without losing a vote. It was the first time a job candidate asked a foreign opponent to hack into his opponent’s email account. And, of course, it was the first time a presidential candidate had asked his attorney to pay a six-figure porn star to cover up an alleged affair.

Obviously, that last item refers to a Donald Trump and a Stormy Daniels, for whom Trump denied having an affair and a payment for which, like so many things, the ex-president never suffered consequences. And it still may not be, even though his chances of avoiding the consequences have worsened considerably.

The New York Times reports that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office was set to begin presenting evidence to a grand jury on Monday about Trump’s role in the 2016 silent money scheme, laying the groundwork for possible criminal charges against the former president in the coming months, according to people familiar with the matter. According to the newspaper, the jury was recently selected and testimony will begin shortly, a clear signal that District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg is close to making a decision on whether to indict Mr. Trump.

One of those witnesses would be David Pecker, the former editor of the National Enquirer. His testimony could have particular consequence, the Times notes, due to a deal he struck in 2016 to watch out for potentially damaging stories about Trump and ensure they never see the light of day. . For example, in August of that year, American Media, Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer and the company of which Pecker was CEO at the time, paid $150,000 to secure the rights to the story of former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also reportedly lost, had an affair with the then-Republican candidate and never posted anything. (Trump denied having an affair with McDougal.) Two months later, Daniels was in talks about possibly selling his rights to the tabloid, but this time things were different.

As the Times notes:

Mr. Pecker also refused to make a payment to Ms. Daniels. He and the tabloid editor, [Dylan] Howard, agreed that [Trump attorney Michael] Cohen should deal directly with Ms. Daniels’ team. When Mr. Cohen was late in paying, Mr. Howard pressured him to close the deal, lest Ms. Daniels go public with their discussions about suppressing her story. We have to coordinate something, Mr. Howard texted Mr. Cohen in late October 2016, or it could look terribly bad for everyone.

Two days later, Mr. Cohen transferred the $130,000 to an account held by Ms. Daniels’ attorney.

According to the Times, prosecutors sought to question Howard and Trump Organization employees Jeffrey McConney and Deborah Tarasoff before the grand jury, noting that although McConney and Tarasoff were not central players, they helped ensure that the Trump Organization is reimbursing Mr. Cohen for the $130,000 he paid to Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Meanwhile Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations, bank fraud and tax evasion, and said he arranged the payments at Trump’s direction, was apparently happy to tell investigators what he knew about the secret money case. (According to the Times, Cohen was at the district attorneys’ office earlier this month to meet with prosecutors and is expected to return for at least one additional interview with prosecutors in February.)

As for what should happen to indict Trump:

the crux of any possible case is how the Trump Organization reimbursed Mr. Cohen for the $130,000 he paid Ms. Daniels and how the company recorded that payment internally. According to court documents in Mr. Cohens’ federal case, the company falsely identified the reimbursements as legal fees.

The district attorneys’ office now appears to be focused on whether the misclassification of the payments to Mr. Cohen as legal fees violates a New York law that prohibits the falsification of business records. Violations of this law may be considered a misdemeanor. To make it a felony, Mr. Braggs’ prosecutors would have to show that Mr. Trump falsified records to help commit or cover up a second crime in this case, violating a New York state election law, a person says knowing the subject. This second aspect has largely been untested and would therefore be a risky legal case against any defendant, let alone the former president.

