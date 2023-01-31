Politics
Turkish opposition pledges to reduce presidential powers if it wins the vote | News of Recep Tayyip Erdogan
The Alliance of opposition parties presents a 240-page program before the presidential and legislative elections.
A Alliance of Opposition Parties in Turkey has promised to reduce the powers of the presidency if it wrests control from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his AK party in May’s presidential and parliamentary elections, widely considered the country’s most important elections in decades.
At a ceremony in Ankara on Monday, the six parties presented their joint 240-page, 2,300-point platform for Turkey’s post-election future, while promising to nominate a common candidate to stand against Erdogan of here on February 13.
The National Alliance, also known as the Table of Six, has pledged to undo the measures implemented by Erdogan and his allies which it says have brought the country to a one-man rule. They include the introduction of a presidential system in a 2017 referendum that abolished the post of prime minister, concentrating more power in the hands of the president and suppressing dissent following a failed coup. in 2016.
Promised reforms include limiting the president’s term to seven years while making a new empowered prime minister accountable to lawmakers.
Constitutional changes must be ratified by 400 votes in the 600-seat parliament or put to a national vote if the opposition can cross the 360-vote threshold.
We will move to a strengthened parliamentary system, according to the program. We will end the power of presidents to issue executive orders.
The program was announced after months of meetings by the opposition groups, consisting of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Good Party, the Bliss Party, the Democratic Party, the Democracy and Progress Party and of the Party of the future.
The pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, which is the second largest opposition party after the CHP, is excluded from the alliance. This party faced closure after a government crackdown for its alleged links to banned Kurdish armed groups.
Early opinion polls pointed to a closely contested election on May 14, although some opposition supporters were frustrated by the alliances’ reluctance to name an opponent to take on Erdogan, who ruled for 20 years, first as Prime Minister, then as President, from 2014.
Opponents have sought to make inroads with voters as Turkey endures economic instability and runaway inflation. The president, in turn, has sought to bolster votes through increased spending, including increases to the minimum wage and pension benefits.
Opposition pledges to crack down on corruption and restore the strength of Turkey’s traditional institutions, including its state media, drew some of the loudest cheers from the crowds gathered for Monday’s ceremony.
The six parties promised to oblige Turkey’s national broadcaster TRT and the state-run Anadolu news agency to respect the principles of independence and impartiality. Neither issued an immediate response.
On foreign policy, the opposition stressed the importance of restoring mutual trust with the United States and achieving Turkey’s stalled goal of joining the European Union. He said he would also work to return to the US-led F-35 fighter jet program, from which Turkey withdrew in 2019 after the government purchased missile defense systems from Russian made.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has more recently sought to sell F-16 jets from Ankara.
Washington and other Western allies have largely avoided commenting on the election, but will be watching the results closely because of Turkey’s role as a strategic member of NATO and a key player in wars ranging from Syria to Israel. Ukraine.
Opposition parties made no reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in their platform, but said they planned to maintain relations with the Russian Federation, on the understanding that both sides are equal and reinforced by a balanced and constructive dialogue at the institutional level.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/30/turkey-opposition-vows-to-strengthen-democracy-ahead-of-may-vote
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
