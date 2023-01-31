In Beijing, Blinken expected to appeal for freedom of ‘blank page’ protesters

As Antony Blinken prepares to launch his first trip to China as secretary of state, activists around the world are urging him to put human rights at the top of his agenda. For Blinken, that would certainly be in keeping with the American tradition of standing up for freedom and democracy — a tradition that has benefited me so much. As a former political prisoner from China, who owes his freedom to the support of many American men and women, I hope and believe that the support of the United States will help free prisoners of conscience in my home country. .

Particularly worrying is the fate of young Chinese men and women who have beengoneor detained for leading recent peaceful protests known as “Blank page movement.” The protests began with people expressing their frustration with the Chinese Communist Party’s draconian policies”“Zero COVID” policy and quickly evolved into a movement demanding broader freedoms.

I hope that Blinken, in his meetings with senior Chinese officials – perhaps even with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping — will unequivocally demand the release of the hundreds of detained young men and women. Freedom is above all important for their personal life. Moreover, they represent the best of today’s China and its brewing mutations. Fighting for their freedom is both moral and strategic.

In recent years, Xi has largely made the transition from its policy from dictatorship to gambling. Last year, he started by making a political bet around double digits – zero and 5.5 – betting on zero COVID and 5.5% economic growth. He linked these goals to his alleged “wisdom, greatness, and accuracy”, to the legitimacy of his continued rule, and even to the superiority of the Chinese system of “socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

He lost badly on both counts. Although he rose from leader to de facto emperor at the 20th Chinese Community Party Congress in October, the subsequent white page movement tarnished his image and narrative by highlighting his stunning political failures, leading to in turn a growing demand for the installation of a new leader. and revamp China’s failing political system. Although there is no independent poll in China, under Xi’s rule, world public opinion of china fell precipitously. Anecdotally, the fear and respect that Xi once commanded domestically is also dissipating.

Xi is not used to losing. He will surely attempt to recover any lost ground by accomplishing two feats:

First, he will “do everything possible” to boost China economy. He is trying to rebuild his image as the “great and wise leader” who knows best. But to stabilize China’s economy, he must first stabilize China’s international relations – starting with unfreezing China’s frosty relationship with the United States.

Second, he will try to stir up fear among his CCP comrades and the Chinese masses. He can hardly survive in a political ecosystem where citizens no longer fear him or the CCP regime. To restore political terror, he is required to punish the leaders of the white page movement – although he has done so reverse its zero COVID policy, as demanded by the movement.

The White Page movement is the first national expression of discontent and political demands in China since 1989 Protests in Tiananmen Square. This provides ample evidence that the Chinese people are not satisfied with Xi’s regime and the CCP and have not given up their pursuit of freedom and democracy. The protest against the zero-Covid policy was an opportunity for people to spontaneously take to the streets, creating a spirit similar to Tiananmen. It gave the Chinese people the courage to speak openly about what they had been suffocating in their hearts for years.

2023 is a fork in the road for bold action to accelerate clean transportation Are EPA programs creating more barriers for polluted communities?



If fear of Xi and the regime remains at a low level, we should see the white page movement as a precursor to future protests that could be triggered by one cause or another. There is a telling example in Chinese history — the 1987 protests came back with a vengeance with the Tiananmen protests in the spring of 1989. If this were the case again, Chinese civil society would have a chance to be reborn, a viable democratic opposition could arise, and divisions could occur within the CCP leadership. . But if Xi succeeds in restoring political terror, the outlook will be quite the opposite. This makes it a “decisive” moment for the Chinese people.

A strong call from Blinken to free the young detainees will be extremely important. Compared to any time in recent years, US pressure may exert more influence now that Xi’s position has been weakened and he must achieve a rapprochement with the US to regain his lost political ground. his home. But it is neither moral nor strategic for the United States to allow a rapprochement with China without preventing Xi from instilling terror in the hearts of the Chinese people.

Jianli Yang, a former Tiananmen Square protester and political prisoner from China, is the founder and chairman of Citizen Power Initiatives for China and author of “For us the living: a journey to shed light on the truth.”