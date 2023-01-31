Islamabad court to indict Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on Feb 7 – Pakistan





A court of sessions in Islamabad said on Tuesday that charges against PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case will be filed on February 7.

The reference alleging that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he withheld from the Toshaskhana and the proceeds of their reported sales was filed by lawmakers in the ruling coalition last year. On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded that the former prime minister had indeed made false and incorrect declarations regarding the gifts, a decision which drew widespread protests from the PTI.

The watchdog order said Imran was disqualified under Section 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

Subsequently, the ECP had approached the Court of Sessions in Islamabad with a copy of the citation, seeking prosecution against Imran under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as Prime Minister.

At the previous hearing, the court reserved judgment on ECP’s motion.

On Tuesday morning, Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal delivered the verdict in the presence of PTI lawyer Ali Bukhari and ECP lawyer Saad Hasan.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader, who is recovering from a gunshot wound following an assassination attempt at a rally on November 3, has requested a waiver from today’s hearing .

The hearing

At the start of today’s hearing, the court asked Bukhari where Imran’s power of attorney was. Here, ECP lawyer Hasan said the power of attorney cannot be presented until Imran Khan appears in court himself.

However, the PTI maintained that Imrans’ medical certificate had been submitted to the court. Give me five minutes, lawyer Gohar is about to reach [the court]he said.

The judge then asked Bukhari to submit Imrans’ power of attorney today.

At one point during the hearing, an argument erupted between the lawyers of the PTI and the ECP, after which lawyer Hasan asked the court to issue warrants for the arrest of the former prime minister.

Subsequently, Judge Iqbal ordered Imran to post bail worth 20,000 rupees and asked him to ensure his personal presence in court for the next hearing.

The reference

The reference was filed against Imran by the coalition government, for not sharing details of Toshakhana’s gifts and the proceeds of their alleged sale. Lawmakers from the Pakistan Democratic Movement, the ruling alliance, had submitted the reference to NA Chairman Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who then forwarded it to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja for further action.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to the Toshakhana rules, gifts/gifts and other similar materials received by persons to whom these rules apply must be reported to the Cabinet Division.

However, the PTI, while in government, had been reluctant to release details of gifts presented to Imran since he took office in 2018, saying it would jeopardize international relations, even if the Commission of Pakistan Information (PIC) had ordered him to do so. So.

But later, in a written response submitted to the ECP on September 8, 2022, Imran admitted to selling at least four gifts he received during his tenure as prime minister.

The former Prime Minister, in his response, argued that the sale of the gifts he had obtained from the Treasury after paying Rs21.56 million had brought in around Rs58m. One of the gifts included a graff wristwatch, a pair of cufflinks, an expensive pen and a ring while the other three gifts included four Rolex watches.

The citation against Imran was filed by Deputy Lawyer Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha bearing the signatures of Legislators Agha Hassan Baloch, Salahudeen Ayubi, Ali Gohar Khan, Syed Rafiullah Agha and Saad Waseem Sheikh and it was later forwarded to CEC Raja.

In their disqualification referral, the ruling alliance MPs included documentary evidence to substantiate their allegations against the former Prime Minister and sought his disqualification under Sections 2 and 3 of Article 63 of the Constitution, read with Article 62(1)(f).

Article 62(1)(f) states: A person may not be elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless [] he is sagacious, just and not debauched, honest and amen, there is no contrary declaration by a court of law.

Article 63(2) states: If a question arises as to whether a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) has become disqualified from being a member, the Speaker or, as the case may be, the Speaker shall, unless that he decides that no such matter has arisen, submit it to the Electoral Commission within thirty days and if he fails to do so within the aforesaid period, the matter shall be deemed to have been referred to the Electoral Commission.

While Section 63(3) reads: the election commission shall decide the matter within ninety days of its receipt or deemed receipt and if it is of the opinion that the member has become disqualified, he ceases to be a member and his seat will become vacant.

The Toshakhana case

In 2021, the Information Commission of Pakistan (PIC) accepted a request from Islamabad-based journalist Rana Abrar Khalid and ordered the Cabinet Division to provide requested information on gifts received by [then] Prime Minister Imran from foreign heads of state, heads of government and other foreign dignitaries description/specification of each gift, information on gifts kept by the prime minister and the rules under which gifts so received are kept by him.

The Cabinet Division has been requested to share the required information within 10 working days and also upload it to the official website.

Subsequently, the Cabinet Division had challenged the PIC order in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), claiming that it was unlawful, without legal authority. The government at the time took the position that disclosing any information related to Toshakhana jeopardizes international ties.

In April last year, the IHC ordered Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kayani to ensure the implementation of the PIC’s order to make public the details of gifts presented to former Prime Minister Imran by the chiefs. of State since taking office in August 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1734571 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos