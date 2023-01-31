Grand jury reviews evidence – NBC New York





A New York City grand jury has been convened in the case of silent payments made to Stormy Daniels allegedly authorized by Donald Trump in 2016, three sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News.

A spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment. Ron Fischetti, Donald Trump’s attorney, declined to comment on Monday night. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump lambasted Bragg as a Manhattan left-wing radical and said the new grand jury was a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, recently met with prosecutors as the investigation heats up, and may be asked to appear before the grand jury. The New York Times first reported news of the grand jury summons in the years-old investigation into payments made to Daniels, a former porn star, to silence her about an alleged sexual encounter between her and Trump.

The Times reported that witnesses began testifying before the grand jury on Monday, signaling an escalation in what Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg hinted at as the next chapter in his office’s investigation into Trump. .

Grand juries have already been convened in New York to explore the possibility of criminal charges against Trump, but to date none have issued an indictment. The Manhattan grand jury would be the latest legal threat to Trump as he ramps up his presidential campaign.

A special grand jury in Atlanta has investigated whether Trump and his allies committed crimes while trying to undo his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Last month, the House of Representatives Jan. 6 committee voted in favor of a criminal referral to the Justice Department for Trump’s role in sparking the violent insurgency in the United States Capitol. The FBI is also investigating Trump’s storage of classified documents.

The undercover New York investigation involves payments of $130,000 to Daniels and $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to buy their silence ahead of Trump’s 2016 election victory. Trump has denied having had sex with either of the women.

In 2018, Trump tweeted that the money was “not coming from the campaign” and that the deal was a private contract between two parties, known as a nondisclosure agreement, or NDA.

The deal was used to end bogus extortion accusations made by her over an affair … although she had already signed a detailed letter admitting there was no affair, Trump said on Twitter.

Cohen made the payment to Daniels through his own company and said he was later reimbursed by Trump, who acknowledged reimbursing Cohen the $130,000. McDougals’ payment was made through the publisher of the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid, which then covered up his story in a dodgy journalistic practice known as catch-and-kill to help Trump become president.

The New York Times reported that former National Enquirer editor David Pecker was spotted entering the building where the grand jury was meeting on Monday.

The bombshell revelations from President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani could put President and personal attorney Michael Cohen further into the crosshairs of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Giuliani said he disclosed the president’s payments to Cohen on Fox News to prevent the information from being released later by federal investigators.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges of violating campaign finance law by arranging the payments. He served about a year in prison before being released to house arrest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal prosecutors said Trump knew about the payments, but they declined to charge him with any crime.

Cohen previously told The Associated Press that he recently met with Manhattan prosecutors for 2 hours. He claimed in an interview with MSNBC on Monday that the payment “was made at the direction and for the benefit of Donald J. Trump.”

The Trump Organization was convicted last month of tax evasion and fined $1.6 million as punishment for an unrelated scheme in which senior executives dodged personal income tax on lavish benefits.

Now that the trial is over, we now move on to the next chapter, Bragg told The Associated Press in an interview after the tax evasion trial.

The Trump Organization, in a statement, suggested that Bragg, a Democrat, was trying to undermine Trump’s fledgling 2024 presidential campaign. Reviving the investigation years after federal prosecutors decided not to press charges is simply wrong. and vindictive,” the company said.

Braggs’ predecessor as district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., also looked into the silent money payments before shifting the probes’ focus to Trump Organizations’ tax and business practices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

