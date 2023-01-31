Donald Trump sues Bob Woodward for The Trump Tapes for $50 million | Bob Woodward





Donald Trump has sued Bob Woodward for a fraction of less than $50 million, claiming he disagreed with the veteran Washington Post reporter releasing recordings of their conversations as an audiobook.

Woodwards publisher Simon & Schuster and its parent company Paramount Global were also named as defendants.

The Trump Tapes was released in October 2022, under the subtitle Bob Woodwards Twenty Interviews With President Donald Trump.

Amid generally positive reviews, The Guardian called the audiobook a passport to the heart of darkness in Trump’s presidency.

Woodward has also written three print bestsellers about Trump and his administration: Fear, Rage and Peril, the last co-authored with Robert Costa. The interviews that formed The Trump Tapes were mostly done from December 2019 to August 2020, when Woodward was writing Rage.

In the lawsuit filed Monday in the Northern District of Florida, Trump’s attorneys said their case centers on Mr. Woodwards’ systematic spoofing, manipulation and exploitation of President Trump’s audio.

They also alleged that a conversation was misleadingly edited, citing a comparison to a recording made by Hogan Gidley, a Trump aide, at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on December 30, 2019.

This recording, the suit says, contains an exchange in which Woodward tells Trump: This is one more time to get the book out before the election.

Rage was released in the United States on September 15, 2020, just under two months before Election Day.

Trump is seeking just under $50 million in damages, a figure his lawyers say they reached by examining sales of Fear, which has sold more than two million copies, the number of copies that the audio tape can be estimated to sell.

Based on the purchase price of the audio tape, $24.99, the damages suffered by President Trump as a result of the actions of the defendants, as set forth herein, are estimated to be at least $49,980,000.00, excluding punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and costs.

Trump first complained when the audiobook was released. Appearing on CNN, Woodward was asked about Trump’s claim that he never got permission to air those tapes.

Woodward said: Well, they were done on purpose, everything was recorded. I had used some of it before. So he’s president and he’s over there. And that’s over there to the power of ten.

Woodward did not immediately comment on Monday. Simon & Schuster and Paramount Global also did not immediately comment.

Trump is beginning to ramp up his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, a contest in which he remains the only declared candidate.

He faces legal danger on many fronts: over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, his financial and campaign finance affairs, his retention of classified records and an allegation of rape by writer E Jean Carroll, which Trump denies.

Trump has often sued enemies of the media, including CNN. A lawsuit against the New York Attorney General was recently dismissed by the court.

The section of Trump’s lawsuit against Woodward that alleges misleading editing, meanwhile, contains an echo of the scandal that made the journalist famous: Watergate, which brought down Richard Nixon in 1974.

In an exchange published in The Trump Tapes, Woodward and Trump discuss Trump’s first impeachment, about his moves in Ukraine to smear his political rivals.

Trump says the deal was peanuts next to Watergate.

Woodward says: But as soon as the Watergate burglars were caught, if Richard Nixon had gone on TV and said, you know, I’m the man on top. I am indirectly responsible for this. I am sorry. I’m sorry, that would have disappeared.

Trump says: Yeah, Nixon should have done that But I can’t, I shouldn’t have done that, because I didn’t do anything wrong.

