Turkish opposition unveils plans to defeat Erdogan DW 30/01/2023

A coalition of six Turkish opposition parties hoping to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have said they plan to restore Turkish parliamentary democracy if their alliance wins the next national election.

This is part of a long plan for the country’s post-election future announced by the six-party coalition on Monday.

“We will move to a strengthened parliamentary system for a strong, liberal, democratic and fair system in which the separation of powers is established,” said Faik Oztrak, deputy leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP. .

He added that the plan provides for greater separation of powers, including an increased role for parliament and an independent judiciary.

The parties also pledged to unite behind a single common candidate to challenge Erdogan in the presidential and parliamentary elections, which are due to take place on May 14. This candidate was not nominated.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and Ankara’s capital Mansur Yava are among the opposition figures who could be nominated as the opposition candidate to run against Erdogan.

Opposition says Erdogan governs alone

Erdogan dominated Turkish politics for two decades, introducing a presidential system in 2018 that abolished the prime minister’s office and concentrated most power in the hands of the president.

The opposition has blamed Turkey’s woes, including an economic downturn and an erosion of rights and freedoms, on Erdogan’s system, which they say amounts to “one-man rule”.

He said the country “is experiencing one of the most serious administrative and economic crises in the history of the republic”.

In addition to the CHP, the opposition alliance, known as the “Nation Alliance” or “Table of Six” includes, the Good Party; Feast of Felicity; Democratic Party ; The Party of Democracy and Progress and the Party of the Future.

Their 2,300-point program aims to roll back many of the powers that Erdogan wrested from parliament and ministries.

Erdogan unleashed sweeping purges after a failed coup attempt in 2016 that curtailed many freedoms.

Opposition politicians and outside critics, including the European Commission, have said many parts of Turkey’s justice system are also now under government control.

Analysts believe that an overwhelming percentage of Turkish media is now under the control of the government or its business allies.

Hope for strong ties with the United States, on an equal footing with Russia

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which is the second opposition party, is excluded from the alliance.

In early January, the Constitutional Court blocked the party’s share of treasury funds and it also faces closure over alleged links to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The HDP denies any link with the PKK.

The extradition of suspected PKK militants as well as some supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the Muslim cleric accused of the 2016 coup attempt, is part of a disagreement between Erdogan and Sweden and Finland over their plan to join the NATO military alliance.

Although this issue is not mentioned in the opposition’s plan, the opposition stressed the importance of restoring “mutual trust” with the United States. At the same time, the opposition coalition noted that Turkey would “maintain relations with the Russian Federation, on the understanding that both sides are equal and strengthened by a balanced and constructive dialogue at the institutional level”. The opposition also said that Ankara should continue its efforts to become a “full member of the European Union”.

lo/dj (AP, AFP, dpa)