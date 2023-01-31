Whole world eyes India’s budget with hope: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media in Parliament on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi on January 31, 2023 | Photo credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

On the eve of the presentation of the Union budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed to the unstable global economic outlook and said that India’s budget would try to meet the hopes and aspirations of ordinary citizens and that the world everyone looked at him with hope. Prime Minister Modi was making his usual remarks at the start of the parliamentary session which began with President Draupadi Murmus’ speech to the Common Houses of Parliament. Amidst the unstable global economic situation, India’s budget will try to meet the hopes and aspirations of ordinary citizens, the silver lining being seen by the world shines brighter – for this, I firmly believe that the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will make every effort to fulfill these aspirations, Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the media. He cited credible voices from the world of economics and said these prompted positive thoughts ahead of the session, possibly a reference to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinaths’ tweet. that India was to remain the fastest growing major economy in 2023 and 2024. He also said President Murmus’ inaugural speech at a joint session of the two Houses of Parliament was a matter of pride over the Constitution of India, for the empowerment of women that a girl from the tribal community of India took its place at the top. He also said Ms. Sitharaman, another female finance minister, would re-present the budget, another strike when it comes to women’s empowerment. Our Minister of Finance is also a woman. She will present one more budget to the country tomorrow. In today’s global circumstances, not only India but the whole world is watching India’s budget, Prime Minister Modi has said. The first part of the budget session, which began on January 31, will end on February 13. Parliament will meet again on March 12 for the second part of the session and end on April 6. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Modi government’s final full-fledged Union budget ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on February 1. The economic study will be filed on January 31 after the president’s speech. The first part of Parliament’s budget session will continue until February 10. Parliament will meet again on March 12 and continue until April 6.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/whole-world-is-paying-attention-to-indias-budget-pm-modi/article66453151.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos