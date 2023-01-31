Iriana wholesales batik garment bags at Beringharjo Market, Jogja at this price









Yogyakarta – First Lady, Iriana Joko Widodo visited Beringharjo Market, Jogja. Iriana bought dozens of batik bags and clothes for millions of rupees. The bag seller whose shop Iriana visited, Cintria Puspitasari, admitted that Iriana had purchased several bags from her shop. The most expensive bag Iriana bought, according to Cintria, cost 250,000 rupees. “In total there were 13 (bags). The prices varied, the highest was IDR 250,000,” Cintria told reporters at his shop on Tuesday (1/31/2023).



Cintria told reporters she wanted to request a photo with Iriana, but she refused because she was scared. Even so, he admitted he was happy and hoped Iriana would return to his shop. “I don’t want to take a picture together, I’m afraid. Thanks for getting it, come back someday,” he said. Besides buying bags, Iriana also bought several clothes. Batik clothes seller Dini Cahyati said Iriana bought several types of batik clothes from her shop. According to Dini, Iriana spent up to 1 million. “There are 5 (amount), there are 3, there are 4. (It’s over) about 1 million. About that”, he explained, met by journalists in his shop. Dini admitted he would close soon after Iriana visited his store. He also admitted that he was happy because Iriana was selling his wares. “Yes, I’m happy, I’m selling well,” concluded Dini. Previously, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo visited Beringharjo Market, Jogja on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023. Iriana was accompanied by Gusti Kanjeng Ratu (GKR) Hemas and a number of wives of Jokowi Cabinet Ministers. surveillance detikJateng, the group arrived around 09:45 WIB. Iriana was seen wearing a white shirt, pink neckerchief and batik scarf. Iriana also wore a white mask. Iriana was seen walking from the Great Jogja Building, located not far from Beringharjo Market. Upon entering the market area, Iriana was immediately attacked by shopkeepers visiting for selfies. Iriana seemed to stop and look at batik clothes in several stores. He had time to choose a batik shirt hanging in front of the shop of one of the merchants. Iriana also purchased several batik garments during her visit. “The prices are affordable, the place is clean, the vendors are friendly and comfortable, buying bags, buying clothes,” Iriana said when meeting with reporters. Watch the video “Unlicensed cafe in Babarsari sealed, there had been resistance“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(me/sip)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/jateng/jogja/d-6543563/iriana-borong-tas-baju-batik-pasar-beringharjo-jogja-segini-harganya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos