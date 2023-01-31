Trump sues Bob Woodward for nearly $50 million over the release of interview recordings





Former President Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward and his publisher for nearly $50 million for including audio recordings of an interview the former commander-in-chief did with the veteran journalist in an audiobook released last year.

Trump, 76, alleges in the lawsuit filed Monday that he never agreed to have 19 taped interviews conducted for the 2020 Woodwards book Rage included in The Trump Tapes audiobook, released by Simon & Schuster Inc. the year last.

This case centers on the systematic spoofing, manipulation and exploitation of President Trump’s audio by Mr. Woodwards, collected through a series of interviews conducted by Mr. Woodward, Trump lawyers claim in the 31-page folder.

The lawsuit claims that Woodwards’ Rage book fell short of his previous Trump book, Fear, released in 2018, and in an effort to exploit, spoof and leverage Trump’s taped interviews, Woodward decided after the release of Rage to wrap them in a new audiobook.

Trump said he never agreed to have the recordings of the interviews included in “The Trump Tapes” audiobook. ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images Woodward conducted the interviews with Trump for his book “Rage.” Horacio Villalobos, Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

By releasing Rage, Woodward clearly hoped to replicate the success of Fear, but he didn’t. Faced with the reality that Rage was a complete and utter failure, Woodward decided to exploit, usurp, and capitalize on President Trump’s voice by releasing the interview audio recordings of their interviews with President Trump as of an audiobook, according to the suit.

The defendants’ concerted efforts to profit from the copyrighted audio recordings and the works they distributed from the copyrighted audio recordings caused President Trump significant damages, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, seeks more than $49 million in damages and names Simon & Schuster and its parent company Paramount Global as defendants along with Woodward.

The Trump Tapes have sold more than two million copies at $24.99 each, according to CNBC.

Woodward’s book “Rage” didn’t do as well as the journalist’s previous book “Fear,” according to the lawsuit. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In October, Trump sued CNN for $475 million in punitive damages, alleging defamation and claiming the network waged a campaign of libel and slander against him.

Earlier this month, a Florida judge ordered Trump and his lawyer to pay nearly $1 million in penalties to cover the legal costs of Hillary Clinton and dozens of other defendants involved in the failure of one of the former commander-in-chief’s trials alleging a plot to target him. for criminal prosecution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/01/30/trump-sues-bob-woodward-for-nearly-50m-over-release-of-interview-recordings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos