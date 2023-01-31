Turkey thwarts Finnish and Swedish NATO bids

HELSINKI Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoans, who opposes Sweden’s application for NATO membership, has dashed hopes in Stockholm and Helsinki that Ankara will give its approval ahead of parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled for the May 14.

The already strained diplomatic relations between Turkey and Sweden were further strained on January 21 when the Danish politician, Rasmus Paludan, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. An effigy of Erdoan was also hung during the demonstration by Kurdish separatists.

Turkey wants Finland and Sweden to implement all aspects of the Trilateral Memorandum (TR) signed by the three countries in June 2022. The TR demands that the Nordic candidate states adopt stricter measures against representatives of terrorist groups, including the PKK, in their countries.

Moreover, Turkey demands that Sweden and Finland end their arms embargo on Turkey, making it a condition of Ankara’s support for their NATO membership.

Finland and Sweden do not apply official bans on the export of military equipment to Turkey, but neither country has issued export licenses since Turkey launched an attack offensive on the ground against the Syrian Kurds in southeastern Syria in 2019.

The leader of Denmark’s far-right Hard Line party, Paludan, came to the attention of Danish and Swedish authorities in April 2022 when he revealed plans for a Quran burning tour of Sweden and Denmark during the month. holy muslim of ramadan.

Paludan initially abandoned the plan following warnings of possible arrest by Swedish and Danish authorities.

Turkey reacted angrily to the Quran burning in Stockholm, accusing the Swedish government of complying with it by failing to stop the anti-Islam protest led by Kurdish activists. Turkish President Erdoan has warned Stockholm that Sweden should no longer rely on Turkey’s support for its NATO bid.

Growing concern over Turkey’s negative stance on Sweden’s NATO membership has led to deepening cross-border talks between Stockholm and Helsinki. The two non-aligned Nordic states had planned to join the Alliance. The intensification of tensions between Turkey and Sweden jeopardizes this ambition.

Finland has more regular talks with Sweden to resolve issues related to the accession process. Recent talks since January 26 have involved meetings between Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

Finland and Sweden remain in agreement that regardless of all current objections and obstacles, we will continue our common journey towards NATO. We plan to work on common steps to ratify our membership and join at the same time. In the context of the events in Stockholm, I honestly don’t think we’ll see any significant progress in this ratification before the elections in Turkey in May, Haavisto said.

Sweden and Finland are now hoping, based on the results of Turkey’s May elections, that the two countries could receive Turkey’s support to ratify membership ahead of the planned NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 11.

Sweden and Finland remain optimistic about securing Hungary’s membership approval in February or March. Hungary and Turkey are the two NATO member states that have not yet ratified the membership applications of the two Nordic countries.

Turkey’s strong opposition to Sweden’s NATO bid, while it remains more open to Finland’s membership, has raised concerns that Ankara is playing politics with a sensitive defense issue.

Erdo’s open hostility to Sweden could be aimed at gaining more influence within NATO and with the United States, said Aras Lindh, Middle East and North Africa researcher at the Swedish Foreign Policy Institute.

The possibility that Erdoan’s words form a tactical statement should not be ignored. It could be an attempt to drive a wedge between Sweden and Finland, or a response to the United States, Lindh said.

As Turkey disapproves of Sweden’s membership bid, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s government could face the stark prospect of having to drop its NATO bid, a development that would isolate it from all other Nordic states of the Alliance and serve to potentially weaken the traditional and longstanding pan. -Nordic Defense Collaboration.

Finland and Sweden joining NATO will take longer than expected, said Paul Levin, director of the Institute of Turkish Studies at Stockholm University.

Relations between Sweden and Turkey have been strained for some time. The same applies to relations between Turkey and Finland. However, these latest developments and the tone of the Turkish President’s statements have sharpened considerably. The rift will take time to heal, Levin said.

The mood in Helsinki, which is closely monitoring diplomatic interactions between Stockholm and Ankara, remains cautiously optimistic that progress can be made to advance the status of Finland’s and Sweden’s demands with Turkey’s backing.

Finnish President Sauli Niinist said at a press briefing in Helsinki on January 27 that serious talks are needed with the Erdoan government to restore trust between the three countries while prioritizing the implementation of all aspects of the TR before the NATO summit in July.

There must be serious man-to-man talks with President Erdoan. Right now, it looks like Turkey’s presidential elections will take priority and not much will happen until then, Niinist said.

Turkey’s more favorable view of Finland’s NATO membership is aided by a number of important recent events. The Finnish Ministry of Defense granted new defense material export permits to Turkey in mid-January 2023, allowing the shipment of reinforced steel from the Raahe-based company Miilux Oy.

In 2021, the Ministry of Defense rejected an application for an export license from Miilux to export steel for the manufacture of armored vehicles in Turkey. Seventy percent of Miilux shares are held by Turkish pension fund OYAK. The Ministry of Defense is currently engaged in adopting new measures to simplify the export of military kits to Turkey