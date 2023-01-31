PPP sends Rs 10 billion legal notice to Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday served a legal opinion on the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, regarding his allegations against the party’s co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, over his [Imran Khans] alleged assassination plot.

Last week, former Prime Minister Imran Khan made serious allegations against former President Asif Zardari, saying he wanted to kill him through hired terrorists. The PPP called the accusations unsubstantiated and announced that it was sending a legal opinion to Imran Khan.

On Monday, Senator Farooq H Naek, Asif Zardari’s legal adviser, sent a notice to Imran Khan and asked him to issue an unconditional apology on TV, print and social media within 14 days, subject to legal action. He said civil and criminal cases would be filed in the courts of Pakistan and England against payment of Rs 10 billion in damages.

The notice stated that on January 27, 2023, in his speech via video link, which was broadcast on almost all news channels around the world, including England, and reported in all newspapers around the world, Imran Khan made false, fabricated and outrageous remarks, and made baseless allegations of a serious nature against the former president.

By your defamatory, slanderous, scandalous remarks and your allegations of a serious nature, you have attempted to create a link between our client and terrorist organizations blindly, in defiance of the fact that our client and his party have remained victims of terrorism, adds the ‘notice.

In your statement, you said that our client, thanks to the money of corruption, is hatching new plans to assassinate you despite the fact that our client has been languishing in prison for almost eight years in false cases , fabricated, fabricated and concocted, including corruption cases and none of which has been proven against him and he has been honorably acquitted in all such cases, the notice to the PTI chief said.

The notice said: Our client has held the highest constitutional positions in Pakistan and struggled for the betterment of the country, which is evident from the fact that he was called the founder of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as he had initiated the great project. Therefore, your baseless allegations against our client have also damaged Pakistan’s global reputation.

The notice read: Our client believes that your serious allegations of paying terrorists and plotting your assassination are false, defamatory, scandalous and without any evidence, and are vehemently denied. Therefore, the same was done with bad faith intentions to defame our client for ulterior motives and other better known reasons to explain in this regard.

He said that the allegation he made has also caused great harm and hurt the feelings of members of the Pakistan People’s Party, who live not only in Pakistan but all over the world, and have damaged and defamed their reputation. . Your actions have slandered, smeared and dishonored the name and reputation of our clients, both at home and abroad, as it is an attack on his personal life and political career.

You, by your malicious accusations, defamed our client with ulterior motives to gain undue advantage in the current political situation in the country, the notice adds.

