BBC Hitjob v Narendra Modi is just the tip of the anti-India UK iceberg

The BBC documentary India: The Modi Question is a political hit. Had this documentary been made in 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister or 2019 when he led the BJP to an even wider election victory, the context would have been more explainable. But why now, when nothing new has happened on the political front and the next legislative elections are not imminent. The intention of the documentary is to keep a negative narrative about India under Modi alive internationally, especially when India’s news is good economically, the country’s international stature under Modi rises, its diplomacy is making its mark, and now India is seeking to become a voice for the Global South.

The major Western media have been relentless in tarnishing Modis’ image since he came to power. A rising India under a strong leader does not correspond to established perceptions of India as a country bogged down by internal problems and not a significant player internationally. Modi, with his domestic reform agenda, touting India’s inherent strengths as a civilizational country and building a self-confident nation, seeks to change this perception. His international activism and the obvious ambition to make India a world leader arouse turmoil in Western circles traditionally resistant to India and, in particular, to a more Hindu India.

The issue of minorities, which caused the partition of India and still remains today a source of internal divisions, is a lever which can be exploited by Western lobbies who are uncomfortable with a rising India, of which they fear lest it make her less manageable and increasingly able to pursue a more independent path. international business courses. Revivalism, with its obsession with minorities, also affects how anti-minority tendencies are perceived in Modis India. The West’s complex relationship with Islam, historically and currently, the West’s invasion and destruction of many Islamic countries, the swelling of minority Muslim populations in Europe and the failure to fully integrate them, concerns about violent extremism and runaway terrorism in European societies, with human rights issues and accusations of Islamophobia standing in the way of any vigorous action to tackle radical Islamic elements within their own borders, go some way to explaining why India is targeting the issue of minorities as a distraction from their own problems.

The role of the United Kingdom in the various dimensions of the links with Modis India has particular characteristics. As a former colonial power, its ties with India have a particular sensitivity which it does not always take into account. This sometimes gives the impression of taking India for granted. Its ruling class retains the illusion of being an imperial power (as seen in its current treatment of Russia), which could explain its callous attitude to some of our legitimate concerns.

The British gave birth to Pakistan and perhaps see it as their moral duty to protect it politically, which is why they frequently push for India-Pakistan dialogue, project Pakistani leaders at various times as being willing to reach out to India and encouraging India to test their intentions. They have been circumspect on the issue of Pakistani terrorism against India. They took into account Pakistan’s ties to the Taliban, despite India’s concerns, and downplayed Taliban religious extremism and terrorist activities. Pakistan still seems to be seen as a counterweight to India in the subcontinent and a gateway to the UK’s role in the region as a former colonial power.

On human rights issues, particularly in Kashmir, they hide behind their democratic system which prevents them from interfering in the functioning of their parliament by advising the president not to authorize debates on the subject at the initiative of British MPs of Pakistani origin. Many of their parliamentary constituencies have a high percentage of people of Pakistani origin, which causes MPs, for electoral reasons, to raise the issue of Kashmir and human rights in parliament at their request.

What is unsatisfactory is the response of government ministers to these debates, in that MPs are sometimes thanked for the debate, the UK’s general position on human rights issues is reiterated and the formula that the question of Kashmir should be settled by India and Pakistan taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people is repeated, which means that the question of sovereignty is not closed to them, the elections held in J&K by India and the constitutional changes made by the Indian government are not recognized, and self-determination remains an open question. The UK did not follow the lead of the US in now asking India and Pakistan to settle the issue bilaterally, without the reference they also made to the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

All of this contrasts with India’s failure to encourage parliamentary debate in our parliament on our many grievances against Britain, including interference in our internal affairs by their parliament, their equivocation on the issue of Kashmir, does not keep us fully informed of their policy on Afghanistan, giving safe haven to fugitives from Indian law for financial crimes, and not budging on extradition issues. The not too clever argument being used now by the British is that given the sub-continental diaspora in their country, there is an inevitable spillover of events in India into Britain, whether it is the review of Section 370, of the Citizenship Amendment Act, of the Delhi riots, etc., and so our problems become theirs too.

The British are also using the argument of freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate peacefully to authorize the demonstrations of the Pakistani and Khalistan lobbies against our High Commission despite our protests and despite the fact that India is a friendly country. Their agencies are well aware of the forces behind these protests but refuse to remove them from the proximity of our mission. This contrasts with the fact that India does not encourage counter-protests against the UK High Commission in India, as we treat the UK as a friendly country. We even keep a check on protests against the Chinese Embassy despite our conflicting ties to China, knowing the political implications of allowing such protests.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s outburst under the Liz Truss government over heightened concerns over unlimited Indian migration to the UK if the mobility deal currently being negotiated goes through reflected the undercurrents of political and bureaucratic lobbies in the UK that are unsympathetic to India. Braverman, who is an unabashed admirer of the British colonial empire, has been reinstated as Home Secretary in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, which is not reassuring. Not reminiscent of the Yes Prime Minister series, it is well established that the bureaucracy in the UK is powerful, as you would expect from any structured civil service. We are sometimes told at the level of British Prime Ministers themselves of the need to overcome bureaucratic resistance within their system to initiatives towards India at the political level.

This should not be surprising as elements of the bureaucracy in India without having lived through the British colonial period here are wary of the UK as they suspect its role in the region and its policy towards us. Similarly, the British bureaucracy would have its own views on India rooted in the history and psychology of a former imperial power that no longer has a hold on the region. The very negative press we receive in the UK, with the nostalgic empire Economist and those steeped in leftist ideology like The Guardianis not unrelated to the British establishment which includes bureaucracy, intelligence agencies, think tanks and civil society activists.

The view that the BBCHis anti-Modi documentary was an indirect swipe at the UK’s Hindu-Indian prime minister may contain an element of truth. This could partly explain his very short and lukewarm response to the defamatory allegations against Prime Minister Modi in the documentary listed by the Pakistani-born British MP. Prime Minister Sunak obviously did not want to be seen as vigorously defending the Indian Prime Minister to avoid being labeled a Hindutva sympathizer and implicitly sharing his perceived anti-Muslim leanings.

But then the issues raised in the documentary are a rehash of everything that has been alleged, discussed and investigated in India for years, and do not appear to relate to the future course of Indo-British relations, the roadmap 2030 or the FTA under discussion. They are rooted in domestic politics in India, with Indian activists known to bait Modi. That Jack Straw gave an interview to Thread is further confirmation of the intention of this documentary to give a boost to anti-Modi elements in India and support an anti-Modi narrative abroad.

Kanwal Sibal is a former Indian Foreign Minister. He served as India’s Ambassador to Turkey, Egypt, France and Russia. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

