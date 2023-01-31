Politics
What is wolf-warrior diplomacy? Is China moving away from it?
China has started a personnel reorganization in the field of foreign policy. Zhao Lijian, a former foreign ministry spokesman, was moved to the border and maritime affairs department while Qin Gang, a former Chinese ambassador to the United States, was appointed as Beijing’s new foreign minister. .
Some political analysts believe the changes could be signs that China is moving away from the strict “wolf-warrior diplomacy” that has dominated its foreign relations in recent years. Personnel changes, some experts say, do not necessarily alter China’s diplomatic strategy.
Growing China-US relations will continue to be a key goal in Qin’s new role, according to an article he wrote that appeared in The Washington Post on Jan. 4. Qin has long been considered a trusted adviser to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. .
I leave the United States more convinced that the door of China-US relations will remain open and cannot be closed, he wrote, adding that relations should not be a zero-sum game and that the world is sufficiently vast so that China and the United States can both develop and prosper.
What is wolf-warrior diplomacy?
An assertive new style of Chinese diplomacy has come to be known as “wolf warrior diplomacy”. Chinese diplomats have always kept a low profile and interacted with the outside world with great caution and moderation. However, recently they have become much more aggressive and assertive, engaging in actions such as storming out of an international conference, yelling at foreign colleagues and even insulting foreign leaders.
Since 20082009, China’s foreign policy has gradually changed, but it has accelerated since Xi Jinping took office in 20122013. Chinese diplomats felt under attack after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they were also proud of the way their country handled the situation. We now call this diplomatic strategy “wolf warrior diplomacy” because it was the result of newfound trust and growing insecurity.
Is the new diplomacy more strategic than wolf-warrior diplomacy?
Despite Qin’s optimism, there is still a lot of hostility between China and the United States. Since Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the United States House, visited Taiwan in August last year, China has stepped up its military activities in the region. Meanwhile, the United States is working to improve its military and security ties with countries like Japan and the Philippines.
Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University (ANU), says Qin Gang is seen in some foreign policy circles as a wolf warrior who is significantly more diplomatic than most.
He speaks the language that will be endearing to Western audiences, but at the same time he is not afraid to show his teeth as seen in some of his past speeches. [His appointment] Is Beijing trying to rebalance the earlier era of wolf warrior diplomacy, he told DW.
Is Qin friendly with Western diplomats?
China has largely cut itself off from the rest of the world over the past three years due to top officials like XI constantly skipping major international gatherings. With Xi making several major trips to Central Asia and the Middle East as well as one-on-one meetings with several major world leaders at the G20 summit in November last year, Beijing has re-emerged on the international stage, however. since last September.
Havren, a student at the University of Helsinki, told DW she’s not sure European nations understand what China is trying to achieve with its charm offensive, despite the fact that they’ve started to recognize the value of diversifying their dependencies, particularly on China.
For them, the ideal would be for major European countries to maintain or even deepen their dependencies on China and thus make them less likely to side with the United States in the event of a potential conflict, he said. -she adds.
What will be the priorities of Chinese foreign policy in 2023?
ANU’s Sung said the personnel changes seem to indicate that Western European countries, Australia and Canada are going to be at the center of Beijing’s foreign policy efforts in the coming years as Beijing tries to recalibrate its foreign policy approach under Xi’s third term.
One thing to note is the elevation of Western European expertise in China’s foreign ministry following the 20th Party Congress last October, he told DW.
Five members of the central committee have foreign affairs portfolios and three of them have previous experiences as vice foreign minister responsible for European affairs or served as high-level diplomats at the Chinese embassy in the Kingdom. -United. What this suggests is that China will make Western Europe, and by extension some Western countries, the main focus of its diplomatic engagement in the years to come, he added.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit Beijing in February, and despite efforts by China and the US to reopen bilateral communication, some analysts believe neither country will fundamentally change its stance on d important foreign policy issues.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/explainers/news/explained-what-is-wolf-warrior-diplomacy-is-china-shifting-away-from-it-590940.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What is wolf-warrior diplomacy? Is China moving away from it?
- A letter to Bollywood
- Decreased Employment Probability for Arthritis Patients
- BBC Hitjob v Narendra Modi is just the tip of the anti-India UK iceberg
- Men’s track rises to No. 1 in the national rankings
- Study elucidates interplay between sleep and time
- The tragic death and legacy of WWE legend John “Earthquake” Tinta
- PPP sends Rs 10 billion legal notice to Imran Khan
- Your Child’s Academic Performance May Start With Early Screen Time, Study Says
- The 4,200-mile journey of 2 Cuban sisters to the United States and a new life
- Here are five of the weirdest and most wonderful looks from Paris Fashion Week
- Review of Factory Entertainments TNG Phasers — Daily Star Trek News