What is wolf-warrior diplomacy? Is China moving away from it?

China has started a personnel reorganization in the field of foreign policy. Zhao Lijian, a former foreign ministry spokesman, was moved to the border and maritime affairs department while Qin Gang, a former Chinese ambassador to the United States, was appointed as Beijing’s new foreign minister. .

Some political analysts believe the changes could be signs that China is moving away from the strict “wolf-warrior diplomacy” that has dominated its foreign relations in recent years. Personnel changes, some experts say, do not necessarily alter China’s diplomatic strategy.

Growing China-US relations will continue to be a key goal in Qin’s new role, according to an article he wrote that appeared in The Washington Post on Jan. 4. Qin has long been considered a trusted adviser to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. .



AFP

I leave the United States more convinced that the door of China-US relations will remain open and cannot be closed, he wrote, adding that relations should not be a zero-sum game and that the world is sufficiently vast so that China and the United States can both develop and prosper.

What is wolf-warrior diplomacy?

An assertive new style of Chinese diplomacy has come to be known as “wolf warrior diplomacy”. Chinese diplomats have always kept a low profile and interacted with the outside world with great caution and moderation. However, recently they have become much more aggressive and assertive, engaging in actions such as storming out of an international conference, yelling at foreign colleagues and even insulting foreign leaders.

Since 20082009, China’s foreign policy has gradually changed, but it has accelerated since Xi Jinping took office in 20122013. Chinese diplomats felt under attack after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they were also proud of the way their country handled the situation. We now call this diplomatic strategy “wolf warrior diplomacy” because it was the result of newfound trust and growing insecurity.

Is the new diplomacy more strategic than wolf-warrior diplomacy?

Despite Qin’s optimism, there is still a lot of hostility between China and the United States. Since Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the United States House, visited Taiwan in August last year, China has stepped up its military activities in the region. Meanwhile, the United States is working to improve its military and security ties with countries like Japan and the Philippines.

Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University (ANU), says Qin Gang is seen in some foreign policy circles as a wolf warrior who is significantly more diplomatic than most.



PA

He speaks the language that will be endearing to Western audiences, but at the same time he is not afraid to show his teeth as seen in some of his past speeches. [His appointment] Is Beijing trying to rebalance the earlier era of wolf warrior diplomacy, he told DW.

Is Qin friendly with Western diplomats?

China has largely cut itself off from the rest of the world over the past three years due to top officials like XI constantly skipping major international gatherings. With Xi making several major trips to Central Asia and the Middle East as well as one-on-one meetings with several major world leaders at the G20 summit in November last year, Beijing has re-emerged on the international stage, however. since last September.

Havren, a student at the University of Helsinki, told DW she’s not sure European nations understand what China is trying to achieve with its charm offensive, despite the fact that they’ve started to recognize the value of diversifying their dependencies, particularly on China.

For them, the ideal would be for major European countries to maintain or even deepen their dependencies on China and thus make them less likely to side with the United States in the event of a potential conflict, he said. -she adds.

What will be the priorities of Chinese foreign policy in 2023?

ANU’s Sung said the personnel changes seem to indicate that Western European countries, Australia and Canada are going to be at the center of Beijing’s foreign policy efforts in the coming years as Beijing tries to recalibrate its foreign policy approach under Xi’s third term.



PA

One thing to note is the elevation of Western European expertise in China’s foreign ministry following the 20th Party Congress last October, he told DW.

Five members of the central committee have foreign affairs portfolios and three of them have previous experiences as vice foreign minister responsible for European affairs or served as high-level diplomats at the Chinese embassy in the Kingdom. -United. What this suggests is that China will make Western Europe, and by extension some Western countries, the main focus of its diplomatic engagement in the years to come, he added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit Beijing in February, and despite efforts by China and the US to reopen bilateral communication, some analysts believe neither country will fundamentally change its stance on d important foreign policy issues.