Afternoon in Bali, morning unknown

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Remodeling issues (reshuffle) Cupboard Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin gets stronger before the day wednesday ponFebruary 1, 2023 or tomorrow.

The reason for this is that on several occasions Wednesday Pon was used by President Jokowi to announce a cabinet reshuffle.

Isu reshuffle is also the question most frequently asked by journalists at the presidential palace to Jokowi ministers and guests present at the meeting with the president.

As happened on Monday (1/30/2023), reporters asked Cabinet Secretary (Seskab) Pramono Anung about the possibility of a Wednesday Pon reshuffle.

Read also: Don’t get involved in the reshuffle, PDI-P: If the President thinks the team is compact, it will definitely be maintained

According to Pramono, President Joko Widodo will pay a working visit to Bali on Wednesday.

“(About reshuffle Wednesday Pon) I don’t know. On Wednesday I accompanied the president to Bali. Leaving (Wednesday) afternoon,” Pramono said at the presidential palace complex.

When reporters asked if before heading to Bali there would be an agenda at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Pramono did not respond.

He only repeated that the president had an agenda in Bali until Thursday (02/02/2023).

Also Read: The Question of Prolonged Reshuffle, Deputy Head of PKB: Have Mercy on the Minister

Pramono also added, even though he knew the news of reshuffle but he could not comment further.

“Yes (Wednesday) afternoon went to Bali until Thursday. Thank you, thank you. Even if you know, I’m sorry (can’t provide information),” he explained. .

Jokowi ministers said

Meanwhile, the Coordinating Minister of Economy who is also the General Chairman of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto on Wednesday asked the public to wait for the development of the political situation.

He conveyed this while answering reporters’ questions regarding a number of political issues after attending a restricted meeting on holding the PLN with President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday (31/1/2023)

At first, reporters asked about the attitude of the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) after Anies Baswedan officially secured a ticket as the 2024 presidential candidate after being endorsed by three political parties .

Airlangga, who did not respond, then asked reporters to interview Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, who had just completed a meeting with the president.

“It’s all Pak Bahlil, just Pak Bahlil,” he said.

Also read: Muhaimin Iskandar hopes cabinet reshuffle will boost government performance, not just politics

Kris/Presidential Secretariat Press Office Menpora Zainudin Amali attends a closed meeting chaired by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (25/1/2023). (Photo by Kris/Presidential Secretariat Press Office) Menpora Zainudin Amali attends a closed meeting chaired by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (25/1/2023). (Photo by Kris/Presidential Secretariat Press Office)

However, Airlangga had said that the KIB presidential candidate would be announced later.

“KIB later,” he said briefly.

The reporter then asked about former Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) executive Ryan Ernerst who has now joined Golkar.

Airlangga again did not respond and only gave a thumbs up.

Afterwards, Airlangga was again asked about domestic political developments.

Also Read: PDI-P spotlights Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo amid Jokowi cabinet reshuffle issue…

This time he responded by mentioning Wednesday.

“Politics waits for Wednesday. We look forward to it every Wednesday,” he said.

However, when asked what the agenda would be at the Palace on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 or tomorrow, Airlangga said he did not know.

“I don’t know yet. Wait every Wednesday,” he added as he entered the official car, then bid farewell to the reporters.

Investment minister/head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia said he was unaware reshuffle cupboard.

“I didn’t even know there was redesign. I think about investing every day,” he said.

Also read: PDI-P admits giving its name to the president regarding the reshuffle

According to Bahlil, President Jokowi is a Javanese who remains calm even though his ministers’ performance appraisal results are not good.

So if something big happened, he said, it would still be hard to guess what the president was thinking.

“Mr. President, he is Javanese, Solo, different from Papuans, if Papuans are angry, you can see their faces. If Java Solo is angry or not, it’s the same. So, it’s difficult for me to guess,” he added.

Separately, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan also declined to comment on the matter. reshuffle.

According to him, the reshuffle is the right of President Jokowi.

Also read: Paloh meets Jokowi, Hasto PDI-P: before important decisions, for example the reshuffle, there is a notification

“I take care of the rice, I take care of the chilli, I take care of the eggs, I take care of the chicken meat. If reshuffle Mr. (the president) has the right,” he said after the rice meeting with Jokowi.

When asked if Jokowi had ever mentioned performance appraisals of his ministers, Zulhas said no.

“Nothing. It was (a meeting) about rice,” he added.

As for Tuesday, a number of officials appeared to be present at the presidential palace in Jakarta. These include Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan to Managing Director of Perum Bulog Budi Waseso.

Their arrival was to take part in a number of meetings with President Jokowi, notably on the issue of the PLN and the issue of rice prices. However, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo did not appear to be present with the relevant ministers.



Get updates Featured News and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

