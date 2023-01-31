Evolution of Trump docs probe predicts 2024 campaign clouded by legal entanglements





There has never been a presidential campaign like this.

Donald Trump is taking every step of his bid for a third straight Republican nomination amid a darkening storm of legal uncertainty.

The twice-impeached former president, who tried to steal an election and is accused of fomenting an insurrection, launched his first two-state campaign on Saturday as he seeks a stunning political comeback.

Then on Monday, Trump’s potential exposure to two of his multiple legal risks appeared to grow, heralding a campaign likely to be repeatedly punctuated by distractions from criminal investigations.

In a new twist on its classified documents saga, CNNs Kaitlan Collins and Katelyn Polantz have reported that two people who found two classified documents in a Trump warehouse in Florida have testified before a federal grand jury. Federal prosecutors are also pushing to view files on a laptop of at least one staffer around Trump at Mar-a-Lago, CNN reported. The former president has not been charged with a crime, but the developments are the latest sign of an aggressive approach by Special Counsel Jack Smith to investigate the case. And it shows how a steady drumbeat of legal trouble could hurt former presidents’ attempts to inject energy into a hitherto lukewarm campaign, especially given the multiple criminal threats he could face.

On another front, the New York Times reported that a Manhattan prosecutor is presenting evidence to another grand jury investigating Trump’s alleged role in paying silent money to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Last week, a Georgia district attorney said decisions were imminent on charges related to Trump’s efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in the state. It is unclear whether the former president is directly targeted by the investigation. This all comes as Smith is also investigating Trump’s role in the US Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.

The unique and extraordinary legal entanglement surrounding Trump means that a third straight U.S. election will be marred by controversies that will drag the FBI and Justice Department further into a political quagmire. (President Joe Biden is also facing a special counsel investigation into his handling of documents from his time as vice president, and former vice president Mike Pence, who is considering a 2024 bid, is under review by GM for similar issues.) This follows on from Hillary Clinton. the 2016 email flap and investigations into Trump campaigns’ ties to Russia during that White House bid, as well as Trump’s 2020 false allegations of voter fraud.

Trump seeking the presidency again, under an extraordinary legal cloud, could have significant consequences for the broader 2024 campaign. Some of his potential Republican rivals, fearful of trying to bring him down, may be hoping his troubles lawyers will do the work for them. The perception that Trump is caught up in a web of criminal investigations could also further tarnish his personal political brand, which has already contributed to some Republican defeats in national elections in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

Yet Trump is a master at capitalizing on attempts to hold him to account, legally and politically. He has already built a central base of his new presidential quest around the idea that he is being politically persecuted by Justice Department investigations and what he claims are rogue Democratic prosecutors.

Were going to stop the appalling militarization of our justice system. There has never been a judicial system like this. Everything is investigation, investigation, said the ex-president on the track this weekend.

It’s a message that may be appealing to some of Trump’s grassroots voters who themselves feel alienated from the federal government and have already bought into his claims of a deep state conspiracy against him. It’s also a technique, in which a strongman leader argues he takes the heat so his followers don’t have to, it’s a familiar page in the authority manuals of demagogues across the story.

As is normal, it’s unclear what the people who found the classified documents in the Florida warehouse may have told the grand jury. But the ex-president is being investigated not only for possible violations of the Espionage Act, but also for possible obstruction of justice related to the documents.

The two people, who were hired to search four of Trump’s properties last fall months after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago compound over the summer, were each interviewed for about three hours in separate appearances last week. The extent of the information they provided to the grand jury remains unclear, although they did not refuse to answer any questions, said one of the sources familiar with the investigation.

Ryan Goodman, a former special counsel for the Department of Defense, told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday that the latest development was a sign of an advanced special counsel investigation and could indicate Smith was leaning toward indictments.

It looks like he’s trying to lock down their testimony, to figure out how they would testify at trial, whether it’s incriminating evidence against Trump or exculpatory evidence that prosecutors would then have that and have it solidified.

The simple politically charged act of investigating an ex-president was always bound to create a political furor. Trump running for the White House again raises the stakes and means deep decisions lie ahead for Attorney General Merrick Garland if evidence suggests Trump should be indicted.

On a more granular level, the grand jury report points out that despite all the political noise, the investigation into Trump’s transportation of classified documents to Mar-a-Lago is taking place inside its own legal bubble.

That remains the case, despite the political gift given to Trump with the discovery of classified documents at Bidens Wilmington, Delaware, home and in a Washington office he once used that should have been returned when he left the vice-presidency. Some classified documents were also found at Pences Indiana’s home.

These findings allowed Trump to claim he was being singled out unfairly, even though the cases differ significantly. Any attempt by Trump to argue that he, like Biden and Pence, inadvertently took documents home will be undermined by his assertion that the material belonged to him, not the government, and what appear to be repeated refusals to return it. .

New indications of momentum in the special counsel’s investigation into Trump’s documents followed the latest sign of a lopsided approach to the classified documents controversy by House Republicans, who are hammering Biden on documents but give Trump a free pass.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer was, for example, asked by CNN Pamela Brown over the weekend why he had no interest in the more than 325 documents found at Trump’s home, but was obsessed with them. the approximately 20 classified documents discovered at the Bidens premises by lawyers and an unknown person. number also found during an FBI search of the president’s home this month.

If anyone can show me proof that there was influence peddling with these classified documents that were in President Trump’s possession, then we will definitely expand it, the Kentucky Republican said. He then accused Biden and his family of being very comfortable with people from the Chinese Communist Party, but offered no evidence of such ties or that they had anything to do with classified documents. His remarks left the impression that his committee was seeking evidence to convict Biden but treated Trump differently, exactly the kind of double standard the GOP claimed the DOJ was employing toward Trump.

The two special counsel investigations probing the withholding of secret documents by Trump and Bidens are proceeding independently. In a legal sense, there is no overlap between them. But they will both be subject to the same political hell if the findings are made public.

If Trump, for example, were to be prosecuted for what so far appears to be a greater amount of documents and conduct that could amount to obstruction and Biden is not, the ex-president would unleash a storm of protests among his supporters. Even if the incumbent president enjoys protection from prosecution due to landmark Justice Department guidelines, it’s hard to see how the political ground for prosecuting just one of them could hold firm, especially if Biden and Trump are rival presidential candidates in 2024.

From the outside, it appears that Biden and Pence were much more cooperative with the DOJ and FBI after certain classified documents were discovered on their properties than Trump was. It took a search warrant for FBI agents to enter Mar-a-Lago, and the ex-president claimed that presidential documents that belonged to the federal government when he left office belonged to him. But voters may struggle to understand the nuanced legal differences between the two cases, a factor that the House Republican counterattack based on Bidens’ documents has made more likely.

As the political fallout from the classified documents furor intensified on Monday, the country was given a reminder of the treatment that can await lower-ranking members of the federal workforce when secret documents are brought home.

CNN Holmes Lybrand reported that court documents show a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, who stored files containing classified information at his home in Florida, will plead guilty in February to a charge of illegally withholding national defense information.

Robert Birchum served in the Air Force for over 30 years and previously held top secret clearance. According to his plea agreement, he stored hundreds of files containing information marked as top secret, secret or confidential classified outside authorized locations. A plea agreement stated that the defendant’s residence was not an authorized place to store classified information, and the defendant knew as much.

